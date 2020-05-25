Eagles still living rent free in Tom Brady’s head

It has been over two years since the Eagles took down the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

And Tom Brady still isn't over it.

Even though Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, even though he's won six Super Bowl rings - and one of them has come since then! - the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles is still rattling around in his head 840 days later.

It came up on Sunday during The Match: Champions for Charity.

Tom Brady still isn't over that Super Bowl



"It's the Eagles that I cringe, not the Falcons" 😂😂#Eagles

🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/sOLKWXnMZI





— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 24, 2020

"It's the Eagles that I cringe, bro, not the Falcons."

Well, yeah. Brady and the Patriots erased a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI to beat the Falcons to cap off the 2016 season. The Patriots were primed to repeat if the pesky Eagles and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles didn't get in the way.

Earlier on Sunday, during the Peyton Manning/Tiger Woods vs. Brady/Phil Mickelson match (they raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts, by the way), Manning said he should have brought his brother Eli or Nick Foles to caddy for him just to rattle Brady. Eli and Foles are the two quarterbacks who have taken down Brady in Super Bowls.

And Foles had some fun playing along too.

Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back..."Philly Special." Go win it. #TheMatch2 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

This seems like a good time to remind everyone that there's a real goat named Foles at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

Story continues

Maybe that's the real reason Brady left New England. Couldn't even take the family to the zoo without a reminder of Super Bowl LII.

Eagles still living rent free in Tom Bradys head originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia