Eagles Still Battling Injuries

Monday was the dreaded “Black Monday” for NFL coaches. Freddie Kitchens (Browns) and Pat Shurmur (Giants) are the only coaches to be kicked to the curb since the end of Week 17, but Doug Marrone (Jaguars) and Jason Garrett (Cowboys) remain in limbo. All in all, it looks like it’s going to be a quiet coaching cycle. For in-depth updates on coach-less teams, Jesse Pantuosco will have a “Coaching Carousel” piece up on Rotoworld sometime Tuesday. Look for it.

Injury Updates for Playoff Teams

Miles Sanders (ankle) avoided serious damage against the Giants and escaped with a chance to practice by mid-week. Boston Scott totaled 19-54-3 rushing in Sanders' absence and led the Eagles in receiving to punch Philadelphia's ticket to Wild Card weekend, but he would obviously have his workload scaled back as the change-of-pace if Sanders is cleared ahead of Sunday night against the Seahawks. The good news is at least the Eagles play Sunday this week, rather than Saturday. Also in Philly, Zach Ertz (ribs, kidney) “will be monitored” this week after sitting out Week 17. He has a broken rib and lacerated kidney. That’s a tough injury to play through. Dallas Goedert and Josh Perkins proved more than capable, but the problem is the Eagles have no wide receiver options. They need Ertz to aid in springing the upset over Seattle.

Coach Bill O’Brien said Will Fuller (groin) is “headed in the right direction” for Wild Card weekend against the Bills. Fuller would bring a much-needed downfield presence to Houston's receiving group. The Texans will need as much firepower as they can muster against one of the league's top secondaries. Fuller has the speed to beat any defensive back.

Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Saints. Cook's shoulder has been an issue going back to at least Week 13. He will once again be at risk of re-injury against the Saints, but with everything on the line, he will undoubtedly be given all the work he can handle as the centerpiece for Minnesota.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

The Seahawks worked out free agent RBs Alex Collins and Roc Thomas Monday, as they still have an eye on running back help despite adding Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin last week. … Ohio State junior RB J.K. Dobbins has declared for the NFL draft. … Coach Anthony Lynn refused to fully commit to impending free agent Philip Rivers returning to the team in 2020. … Coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs hope to make a decision on impending free agent Jameis Winston’s future in the next couple weeks. The franchise tag is an option. … GM John Elway said Drew Lock will be the starter in 2020, and the Broncos will explore a new deal for Phillip Lindsay, who is headed into his third season. … Joe Flacco may require surgery on his neck. … Eli Manning confirmed he’s likely to retire rather than return as a backup. … Alex Smith (leg) said he “without a doubt” wants to play football again. That seems unlikely at this point. … Coach Adam Gase would not commit to Le’Veon Bell returning to the Jets for the 2020 season.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

Seahawks No. 4 WR Jaron Brown has a sprained MCL and will miss the Wild Card round against the Eagles. … Coach Jon Gruden stressed to Tyrell Williams that he has to get his feet healthy for 2020 after battling foot issues for more than half the season this year. Darren Waller, meanwhile, is recovering from thumb surgery. … The Colts signed WR Zach Pascal and TE Mo Alie-Cox to one-year deals through 2020. Pascal is likely to face competition for snaps next season. … Evan Engram (foot) expects to resume training at some point this spring. … Signing Chris Godwin to a long-term extension is “high” on the Bucs’ list of offseason priorities Impending free agent Breshad Perriman wants to re-sign with Tampa Bay. … Impending free agent Austin Hooper is open to a new deal with the Falcons but has yet to receive an offer from the team. He figures to be a priority. … T.Y. Hilton admitted he played through a torn calf. … Impending free agent A.J. Green remained positive about the Bengals and said he hopes to come to a long-term agreement with the team. … Quincy Enunwa (neck) has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis. His career is up in the air. In other Jets news, Ryan Griffin will be sidelined six months following ankle surgery, and impending free agent Robby Anderson has no plans to give the Jets a discount. … Jarvis Landry hopes to avoid offseason hip surgery.