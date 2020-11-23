Eagles sticking with Jason Peters at left tackle

The Eagles are sticking with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback and they won’t be benching Jason Peters either.

Peters had a rough game against the Browns in Sunday’s 22-17 loss. He was beaten often by Browns defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn with Vernon getting past him for a sack of Wentz in the end zone.

That outing led to calls for the team to bench Peters, who played 47-of-68 snaps Sunday, and give Jordan Mailata the starting job. On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said those calls will go unheeded.

“Yeah, he’s our starting left tackle moving forward,” Pederson said of Peters, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

The Eagles were set to move on without Peters this offseason, but brought him back to play right guard after Brandon Brooks‘ season-ending injury. He moved back to left tackle when Andre Driscoll went down.

