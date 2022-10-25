How the Eagles and Steelers stack up for Week 8
The Eagles are 6-0 and set to prepare for the Steelers after a much-needed Week 7 bye.
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate among the league leaders in several categories.
Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks on defense, and the Eagles’ secondary is a top-five group heading into the second half of the season.
For Pittsburgh, the Steelers (2-5) are in last place in the division, and only the Houston Texans (1-4-1) have a worse record among AFC teams.
With both teams set for preparation on Wednesday, here is how they stack up statistically.
Scoring Offense (Points per game)
Eagles: 4th (26.8)
Steelers: 31st (15.3)
Passing Offense -- YPG
Eagles: 13th (238.5)
Steelers: 24th (210.7)
Rushing Offense -- YPG
Eagles: 6th (156.0)
Steelers: 27th (87.9)
Total Offense -- YPG
Eagles: 5th (394.5)
Steelers: 30th (298.6)
Total Defense -yards allowed per game
Eagles: 4th (297.8)
Steelers: 28th (394.3)
Turnover Margin
Eagles: 1st (+12)
Steelers: 23rd (-2)
Sacks Allowed
Eagles: 20th (15)
Steelers: 17th (15)
Scoring Defense
Eagles: 4th (17.5)
Steelers:22nd (23.1)
Passing Defense (Yards allowed per game)
Eagles: 5th (188.0)
Steelers: 28th (275.4)
Rushing Defense -- Yards per game
Eagles: 12th (109.8)
Steelers: 18th (118.9)
Sacks
Eagles: 14th (17)
Steelers: 23rd (12)