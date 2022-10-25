How the Eagles and Steelers stack up for Week 8

The Eagles are 6-0 and set to prepare for the Steelers after a much-needed Week 7 bye.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate among the league leaders in several categories.

Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks on defense, and the Eagles’ secondary is a top-five group heading into the second half of the season.

For Pittsburgh, the Steelers (2-5) are in last place in the division, and only the Houston Texans (1-4-1) have a worse record among AFC teams.

With both teams set for preparation on Wednesday, here is how they stack up statistically.

Scoring Offense (Points per game)

Eagles: 4th (26.8)

Steelers: 31st (15.3)

Passing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 13th (238.5)

Steelers: 24th (210.7)

Rushing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 6th (156.0)

Steelers: 27th (87.9)

Total Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 5th (394.5)

Steelers: 30th (298.6)

Total Defense -yards allowed per game

Eagles: 4th (297.8)

Steelers: 28th (394.3)

Turnover Margin

Eagles: 1st (+12)

Steelers: 23rd (-2)

Sacks Allowed

Eagles: 20th (15)

Steelers: 17th (15)

Scoring Defense

Eagles: 4th (17.5)

Steelers:22nd (23.1)

Passing Defense (Yards allowed per game)

Eagles: 5th (188.0)

Steelers: 28th (275.4)

Rushing Defense -- Yards per game

Eagles: 12th (109.8)

Steelers: 18th (118.9)

Sacks

Eagles: 14th (17)

Steelers: 23rd (12)

