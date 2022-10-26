Eagles-Steelers injury report: Brandon Graham DNP, Lane Johnson in concussion protocol

The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers, and eight players were listed as limited participants coming out of the bye.

Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe returned to full practice status after dealing with a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh had four players miss practice but did have an All-Pro pass rusher return to the field.

Eagles injury report

Wed Practice Report:

DNP: DE Brandon Graham (hamstring). LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), T Lane Johnson (concussion), C Jason Kelce (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle/rest),

Lane Johnson says he will play, while Brandon Graham is also trending in the right direction.

Steelers injury report

Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace didn’t practice after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. Wallace returned to the lineup after missing the previous week with a concussion.

Cornerback Josh Jackson didn’t practice with a groin injury.

On the defensive line, defensive tackles Montravius Adams (hamstring) and Larry Ogunjobi (knee) missed practice.

Receiver/returner Steven Sims (hamstring) was limited, as was tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle).

Linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice today, his first day back after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Sept. 15.

