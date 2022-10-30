Eagles-Steelers inactives for Week 8

The Eagles released their inactive list for the Week 8 matchup against the Steelers, and newly acquired pass rusher Robert Quinn will make his debut.

Traded from the Bears for a fourth-round pick, Quinn will rush behind Josh Sweat and should see 19-21 snaps.

Brandon Graham is active despite dealing with an ankle injury.

Eagles inactives

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Here are the players who are inactive for the Eagles today:

S Reed Blankenship

QB Ian Book

CB Josh Jobe

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

Those five players were all inactive for the Eagles’ last matchup two weeks ago against the Cowboys.

Steelers inactives

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback Josh Jackson are out due to injury.

Rookie free agent Nick Sciba will make his NFL debut as a kicker for the Steelers. The Steelers are also without starting defensive end Larry Ogunjobi and reserve cornerback Levi Wallace. The Steelers also did not activate linebacker T.J. Watt from Injured Reserve, so he is not eligible to play against Philadelphia.

