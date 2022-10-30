Eagles-Steelers: Who has the edge at each position?

This is rivalry week, and it’ll be about an in-state matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) will travel East to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) as they look to stay ahead of the Giants and Cowboys in the division.

Here’s who has the edge at each position.

QB -- Eagles

Pittsburgh started off with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, but coach Mike Tomlin has since handed the role to rookie Kenny Pickett.

In his four appearances and three starts, this season, Pickett has 771 pass yards, two touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

RB -- Eagles

Najee Harris has gotten off to a slow start in 2022, averaging 47.1 yards per game on the ground, totaling 329 yards on 100 carries.

Miles Sanders is among the league leaders in rushing yards and yards per carry.

WR -- Even

Diontae Johnson has 38 receptions on 67 targets, leading the team in both categories. His 337 receiving yards place him second on the team.

George Pickens leads the team with 338 yards and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Chase Claypool has 266 yards and one touchdown on 28 receptions. The Steelers have three dependable wide receivers.

TE -- Eagles

Pat Freiermuth is tied for second on the team with 28 receptions on the season for 310 yards and one touchdown. Dallas Goedert is among the league leaders in yards per and yards after the catch.

OL -- Eagles

DL -- Eagles

Heyward has 16 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble so far in his 12th NFL season. He’s anchored by Larry Ogunjobi is the prototype run stuffer at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds.

Philadelphia was already the better unit and landed Robert Quinn.

