Eagles-Steelers: 7 stats to know for Week 8

This is rivalry week, and it’ll be about an in-state matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) will travel East to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) as they look to stay ahead of the Giants and Cowboys in the division.

The Eagles lead the overall series 48-29-3 and haven’t lost at home since 1965, holding a 26-8-2 advantage in Philadelphia.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, here are seven stats for Week 8.

DeVonta Smith is money

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith has to be a priority for Jalen Hurts, and he’s almost guaranteed to come down with a catch if he’s targeted.

Highest Catch Rate

(#NFL WRs In 2022) 77.8% . . . Cooper Kupp (LAR)

77.4% . . . Tyler Lockett (Sea.)

76.7% . . . DeVonta Smith (#Eagles) (min. 30 receptions)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Nq9CZG12KE — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 27, 2022

Dallas Goedert worth the money

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert signed a 4-year, $59 million contract extension last year, and it is now looking like a value deal, with the Eagles star among the top three tight ends in the NFL.

Goedert leads all NFL tight ends in yards per reception (13.7), and his 357 yards receiving are the fourth most in the NFL.

Miles Sanders breakout

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is among the league leaders in rushing yards, and he’ll face a Steelers defense surrendering 4.9 yards a carry since the start of the 2021 season.

Fresh off a bye week, does Miles Sanders go of for the Eagles?#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/03S9C2Gxzv — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) October 28, 2022

Jalen Hurts pushing the ball downfield

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is averaging 12.3 yards per passing attempt through six games.

According to Reuben Frank, the Third year quarterback joins Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterback in NFL history to have averaged at least 12.3 yards per completion in their career, as well as one interception every 50 or more pass attempts.

Hurts also joined Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Dak Prescott as quarterbacks with 45 or more touchdowns rushing and passing and 15 or fewer interceptions in their first 25 starts.

Eagles dominant at cornerback

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

How good has James Bradberry been?

There are two cornerbacks who have an opposing quarterback passer rating below 30 this year (minimum 20 targets). One is James Bradberry at 29.0. The other is Darius Slay at 14.6. That’s bonkers.

According to Reuben Frank, only two players have allowed a passer rating of 30 or less this season, and they both start for Philadelphia.

Eagles on historic pace

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has two turnovers on the season, and that’s the fewest through the first six games of a season since 1937 (1).

The #Eagles' 2 turnovers are their fewest through the first 6 games of a season since 1937 (1). Overall, they are one of only five #NFL teams since 1970 to have 2-or-fewer turnovers through 6 games, joining the 2020 Packers, 2017 Chiefs (1), 2014 Chargers and 1998 Bengals. — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 24, 2022

Random stats

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s offense is producing 5.6 yards per play compared to 4.8 by the Steelers. The Eagles’ defense surrenders just 4.7 yards per play. Pittsburgh gives up 5.7. — Steelers.com

Top five: Based on yardage, the Eagles and Bills are the only two teams ranked in the top five in offense and defense.

[listicle id=674312]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire