Eagles-Steelers: 10 impact players to watch in Week 8 matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) return to Lincoln Financial Field after their Week 7 bye week and are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on Sunday in an in-state matchup.

QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

An MVP candidate and leader of this Eagles offense, Hurts will look to continue his consistent play, with a looming Thursday night matchup against his hometown Houston Texans awaiting.

QB Kenny Pickett



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6

Pickett has played in four games (three starts) and has two touchdowns to 7 interceptions, but he’s an accurate quarterback who can make plays with his legs.

RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has 485 yards on 105 carries this season, and he’ll look to continue his springboard toward a 1,000-yard rushing season.

RB Najee Harris

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is averaging 3.3 yards on 100 carries, but Sunday presents the perfect opportunity for a breakout game if Philadelphia doesn’t tackle and wrap up the former Alabama star.

WR A.J. Brown

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s top dawg is set for the stretch run, and he’ll have a favorable matchup against Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton.

WR George Pickens

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie is averaging 13.0 yards per reception on 41 total targets, and he’s quickly ascending to No. 1 wideout status.

DT Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The massive defensive tackle should see an uptick in snaps and production going forward.

DT Cameron Heyward

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran defensive tackle has 29 stops on the season, two sacks, and the versatility to disrupt an offense from multiple positions.

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The former Alabama star has 39 tackles on the season, five passes defended, and three interceptions while being one of the highest-graded safeties in the NFL.

Story continues

LB Alex Highsmith

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When the Eagles run RPO on Sunday, Jalen Hurts will likely force Highsmith and Malik Reed to make decisions as outside linebackers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire