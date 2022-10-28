Eagles-Steelers: 10 impact players to watch in Week 8 matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) return to Lincoln Financial Field after their Week 7 bye week and are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on Sunday in an in-state matchup.
QB Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
An MVP candidate and leader of this Eagles offense, Hurts will look to continue his consistent play, with a looming Thursday night matchup against his hometown Houston Texans awaiting.
QB Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
Pickett has played in four games (three starts) and has two touchdowns to 7 interceptions, but he’s an accurate quarterback who can make plays with his legs.
RB Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Sanders has 485 yards on 105 carries this season, and he’ll look to continue his springboard toward a 1,000-yard rushing season.
RB Najee Harris
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Harris is averaging 3.3 yards on 100 carries, but Sunday presents the perfect opportunity for a breakout game if Philadelphia doesn’t tackle and wrap up the former Alabama star.
WR A.J. Brown
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Philadelphia’s top dawg is set for the stretch run, and he’ll have a favorable matchup against Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton.
WR George Pickens
Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
The rookie is averaging 13.0 yards per reception on 41 total targets, and he’s quickly ascending to No. 1 wideout status.
DT Jordan Davis
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The massive defensive tackle should see an uptick in snaps and production going forward.
DT Cameron Heyward
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The veteran defensive tackle has 29 stops on the season, two sacks, and the versatility to disrupt an offense from multiple positions.
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
The former Alabama star has 39 tackles on the season, five passes defended, and three interceptions while being one of the highest-graded safeties in the NFL.
LB Alex Highsmith
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
When the Eagles run RPO on Sunday, Jalen Hurts will likely force Highsmith and Malik Reed to make decisions as outside linebackers.