Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17

·3 min read

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola's late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right.

The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3.

The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. The kick looked good for a split second but then veered hard to the right and outside the uprights. Ammendola was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team's starting kicker Matt Prater.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray sild just short of a first down on a second-down run during the final drive, then spiked the ball on third down to force Ammendola's attempt with 22 seconds left.

Philadelphia scored the go-ahead field goal on a grinding 17-play, 70-yard drive that lasted nearly eight minutes. Hurts extended the drive twice with 1-yard runs up the middle on third down, getting a great push from his offensive line for enough room to dive forward.

Cameron Dicker - who was playing in place of the injured Jake Elliott - easily made the 23-yard field goal. Philadelphia's defense kept Arizona's offense out of the end zone on the final drive and then ran off the field celebrating when Ammendola's kick missed.

Hurts continued an MVP-caliber season by completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards. He also ran for 61 yards.

Arizona (2-3) has lost all three of its home games this season while winning two on the road.

The Eagles held Murray mostly in check, limiting him to just 28 of 42 passing for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Eagles had their 14-0 lead sliced to 14-10 by halftime on Matt Ammendola's 20-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The Cardinals kept the drive alive with a fake punt, snapping the ball directly to Williams, who ran seven yards for the first down.

Hurts pushed the pile for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The quarterback was 5 of 7 for 56 yards during the 64-yard drive as the Eagles methodically moved downfield.

He scored his second touchdown in the second quarter on another 1-yard run for a 14-0 advantage.

The Cardinals eventually fought back, with Marquise Brown shaking off several would-be tacklers on a 25-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-7.

SLOW STARTS

The Cardinals have not scored in the first quarter this season, fighting from behind in all five games. They also have lost all three home games, while winning both games on the road.

Arizona's had a tough home schedule this season, facing the Chiefs, Rams and Eagles.

HAPPY BRYCE

The Eagles have a fan in Phillies star Bryce Harper, who helped his baseball team eliminate the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card round on Saturday.

During the celebration, Harper said he was looking forward to seeing the Eagles beat the ''other Cardinals.''

INJURIES

Eagles: Philadelphia's inactives included K Jake Elliott (ankle) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder). ... LG Landon Dickerson (leg) left the game in the first quarter.

Cardinals: Arizona was playing without K Matt Prater (hip) and starting center Rodney Hudson (knee), who were among the team's inactives. ... RB James Conner (ribs) left the game just before halftime. Two of the team's backup RBs Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) also left the game in the second half.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Host the Cowboys next Sunday.

Cardinals: Travel to face the Seahawks next Sunday.

---

