Eagles stay aggressive, make trade with Bears for top pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't satisfied with a 6-0 start. They want to get better.

General manager Howie Roseman made another big move on Wednesday, trading for pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Quinn has just one sack this season but posted 18.5 last season. He will add to an Eagles defense that was already pretty good. According to ESPN, the Eagles are sending the Bears a fourth-round pick.

The Bears won on Monday night but are 3-4 and in the middle of a rebuild. Trading Quinn might not be their last big move before the trading deadline, which is Nov. 1. As Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported, the Bears were willing to listen to offers on many players, including Quinn, linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Eddie Jackson and running back David Montgomery.

Smith's impact in the Bears' locker room could be seen through linebacker Roquan Smith's emotional reaction upon hearing about the trade.

Roquan Smith learned of the Robert Quinn trade while speaking to the media. He was emotional about it and had to leave the podium. pic.twitter.com/hiKjyn0HxJ — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 26, 2022

Maybe the Eagles aren't done making moves. GM Howie Roseman has done a good job setting his team up for a deep playoff run this season and also the future. The team has the New Orleans Saints' first-round pick in 2023, which would be a top-five pick if the season ended right now. The Eagles had the draft capital to make a splash move for a 32-year-old pass rusher with 102 career sacks, coming off a fantastic season. Smith's contract goes through 2025, with base salaries of $13.9 million in 2023 and $12.9 million in 2024.

There has already been some big trades, and the deadline isn't until next week. There should be more big moves to come. The Eagles have a loaded roster on both sides of the ball, but Roseman might not be done adding.