Eagles Stay or Go 2024: Time to revamp the linebacker position? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2024, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.

We already looked at quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, interior offensive line, offensive tackle, specialists, defensive tackle and edge rusher.

Up today: Linebacker

Shaun Bradley

Roob: He was one of the Eagles’ better special teamers in 2021 and 2022 before missing all of last year, but Bradley rarely plays on defense – he averaged under three snaps per game his first three seasons – and as Howie Roseman and Vic Fangio remake the linebacker position this offseason I’m not sure there’ll be a role for a 27-year-old linebacker that doesn’t play defense and is coming off a blown-out Achilles. Bradley has done well for himself as a 6th-round pick and I expect him to be somewhere in 2024 if that Achilles is sound, but I don’t think it’ll be here.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The veteran special teamer is a pending free agent and is coming off an Achilles tear that ended his 2023 season before it even started. That was a tough blow for him. But without Bradley, the Eagles ended up having a really good special teams unit and other guys stepped up to fill that void. Hopefully, Bradley can sign a contract and have a chance to make a roster. There’s a chance that could happen in Philly and the Eagles could sign him to a deal and bring him to camp. This one could go either way.

Verdict: Goes

Zach Cunningham

Roob: Cunningham was the Eagles’ best linebacker in a season where they didn’t have any good linebackers. He’s a free agent now and Howie Roseman went out of his way at his post-season presser to try and convince everybody that Cunningham played well. He didn’t play well. He was barely adequate. He’s a free agent now and if Roseman wants to re-sign him it better be as a back-up because if the Eagles are serious about revamping the defense none of their 2023 linebackers should be starting. Cunningham included.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: After signing on Aug. 6, Cunningham ended up being the Eagles’ best linebacker in 2023. Based on how Roseman spoke about Cunningham after the season, there’s a decent chance he’ll be back. You can do a lot worse than Cunningham, I suppose. But the idea of running out Nakobe Dean and Cunningham as a starting duo in 2024 isn’t doing much for me. The Eagles can’t afford to ignore the linebacker position until August again. So I think they’ll find a decent weakside linebacker to pair with Dean and then have a better backup plan too.

Verdict: Goes

Nakobe Dean

Roob: He arrived here surrounded by so much hype, but Dean didn’t play as a rookie and missed all or much of 14 games this past year with a couple foot injuries, and he goes into his third season with a ton to prove. Is he a starting-caliber linebacker or a wasted 3rd-round draft pick? It’s important to remember he just turned 23 in December and has only played 216 career snaps, many of them last year at below 100 percent. It’s too early to write him off. But this is a huge year for him.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: The Eagles put all of their linebacker eggs into the Nakobe Dean basket and that proved to be a mistake. You definitely feel for Dean, who got hurt in the opener and was never really 100 percent in the five games he played. After Dean basically had a redshirt rookie season, the Eagles’ plan was to simply plug him into the starting lineup as the MIKE linebacker and go but things didn’t work out well. And now Dean is entering Year 3 and it’s going to be a tough sell if the Eagles plan to rely on him to be a starter. Dean is under contract and will obviously be here next season. Maybe he ends up being a fine player but the Eagles at least need a better backup plan if that doesn’t work out.

Verdict: Stays

Shaquille Leonard

Roob: It was hard to watch Leonard this year. Here’s a guy who was not just the best linebacker in football from 2018 through 2021 but one of the best defensive players in football. And it just wasn’t there anymore. You’d see a flash here and there – there were a few in the first Giants game – but way more often you saw a 28-year-old three-time 1st-team All-Pro struggling badly to keep up with the play. Injuries have really derailed Leonard’s career and just six seasons in, it looks like he might be finished. It’s sad to see. But that’s life in the NFL.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: It was tough to watch Leonard with the Eagles. He was an All-Pro and the best linebacker in the NFL just a few years ago with the Colts and he’s not even 30 yet. But those back surgeries have completely taken away Leonard’s athleticism and flexibility and he’s a shell of what he once was. It was worth a shot to bring him in during last season but both sides will presumably be happy to move on.

Verdict: Goes

Nicholas Morrow

Roob: Another veteran linebacker who got off to a decent start before struggling badly as the year went on. Morrow had a monster game vs. Washington in Week 4 – three sacks, three QB hits, three tackles for loss, 10 tackles – and then pretty much disappeared the rest of the year. Maybe he’ll be in the league somewhere, but it won’t be here.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Morrow was the only free agent linebacker the Eagles signed last March and he got a veteran salary benefit deal and then didn’t even make the initial 53-man roster out of camp. With the injury to Dean, Morrow ended up playing a lot more than expected and it’s not even fair to knock him for his deficiencies. He had way too big of a role on the Eagles’ defense last year and is a shining example of what happens when a team doesn’t put enough resources into a position.

Verdict: Goes

Brandon Smith

Roob: I’m actually intrigued by Smith, who has only played 53 career defensive snaps, all as a rookie with the Panthers. Smith wasn’t here for training camp – he was still with the Panthers – and although he got into a couple games on special teams as a game-day elevation, camp next summer will be our first real chance to see what he’s all about as a linebacker. Smith is still 22, he was a 4th-round pick two years ago, he’s a Penn State linebacker and he's got great size at 6-3, 240. The Eagles aren’t in a position to overlook any young linebacker. A longshot but an interesting one.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Smith is actually someone to keep an eye on in training camp. The fourth-round pick in 2022 by the Panthers spent most of the last season on the Eagles’ practice squad and was elevated for a couple games. He has a shot to stick around as a special teamer with upside. But for now he’s on the outside looking in.

Verdict: Goes

Ben VanSumeren

Roob: The one thing VanSumeren has going for him is that he’s under contract, and he and Dean are the only linebackers who were here last year who are under contract for 2024. VanSumeren got some playing time as an undrafted rookie last year and showed up on special teams. He’s limited athletically, but he’s smart, plays hard and loves to hit. Don’t know if he’ll ever be a full-time NFL linebacker, but I’d keep him around as a backup and special teamer.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: The UDFA from Michigan State began the season on the practice squad last year but ended up being a big contributor on special teams. He played in nine games and even started one at linebacker. At the very least, I expect VanSumeren to be back as a special teams player in 2024 but he might be more than that. The Eagles got lucky once with T.J. Edwards as an undrafted player and VanSumeren could be another hit. Although, the difference is that Edwards was definitely more polished entering the NFL. But VanSumeren definitely has the athletic tools to give him upside.

Verdict: Stays

