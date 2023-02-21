Eagles Stay or Go 2023: Running backs

Eagles Stay or Go 2023: Huge turnover could be coming in RB room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.

We already looked at cornerbacks and receivers.

Up today: Running backs and linebackers.

Kennedy Brooks

Roob: At Oklahoma, Brooks put up monster numbers – ran for at least 1,000 yards every year and averaged 7.0 yards per carry in his career. From 2018 through 2021, the only back in the BCS with a higher average was Travis Etienne. So far, all that college production has meant is going undrafted, spending a year on the practice squad and an uncertain future. But Brooks runs hard and is difficult to tackle, we know that from last year’s training camp, and with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott both free agents, the RB spot could be in flux here. I don’t think Brooks will make the initial 53 out of camp, but I have a hunch we’ll see him at some point.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The Eagles brought back Brooks on a futures deal after he was in camp with them last summer. Brooks didn’t do much to stand out last training camp but he’ll get another shot at it this year. Brooks had a big career at Oklahoma, rushing for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons but he faces an uphill battle to stick it out on the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Verdict: Goes

Kenny Gainwell

Roob: He’ll be here, the only question is in what role. I think Gainwell showed this postseason he can be a RB1 and sitting here in mid-February I’m guessing he’ll get that chance this year. He’s fast, elusive and surprisingly tough for his size. Gainwell proved he’s not afraid of the moment. After playing sparingly during the regular season, he piled up 236 scrimmage yards in the Eagles’ three playoff games, and that was 3rd-most of all running backs this postseason, behind Christian McCaffery and Isiah Pacheco. His 5.5 career postseason rushing average is highest ever by an Eagles running back. Best of all he’s got two years left on a rookie 5th-round deal with cap figures right around $1 million per year. He just might be the guy.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: The 2021 fifth-round pick had what you might consider a disappointing second season until the playoffs came around. In those three games in the postseason, Playoff Kenny was a monster. He averaged 78.7 scrimmage yards in those three playoff games and earned a bigger role. I’m still not completely sold on the idea of Gainwell being a RB1 but he’s going to continue to have a role in this offense no matter who the top running back is next season. He’s earned the right to be a part of this rotation and he will be in 2023.

Verdict: Stays

Miles Sanders

Roob: Which leads us to Miles Sanders, who’s coming off a career year – 1,200 yards, 11 touchdowns, 4.9 yards per carry, Pro Bowl – and has probably played himself off the Eagles’ roster. Running backs don’t make a lot, but I can’t figure out how Howie Roseman can pay Sanders $7 or $8 million a year when there are dramatically cheaper options available who might not match Sanders’ production but probably aren’t too far off. Sanders is a really good back, but I just don’t think he’s good enough to keep.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Sanders finally stayed healthy in 2022 and put together a 1,200+ yard season with 11 touchdowns. He still wasn’t a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield but he ran hard and made his first Pro Bowl. Of course, he did deal with a knee injury late in the season and his playoff numbers weren’t great. He had 7 carries for 16 yards in the Super Bowl. Someone is going to pay Sanders. Spotrac estimates his value at two year, $14.4 million, which isn’t crazy but would sneak him into the top 10. But the Eagles have so many free agents this offseason and I’m not sure it makes sense to sink cap space into the running back position. If there are no other takers, the Eagles should keep an eye on Sanders, but I think he gets his deal elsewhere.

Verdict: Goes

Boston Scott

Roob: Scott, on the other hand, won’t cost much and brings significant value as a short-yardage and goal-line back. It’s crazy that Scott, who’s never been a full-time player, has 20 career touchdowns in just 67 games. Can you win with a backfield of Gainwell, Scott, a mid-round draft pick and maybe Trey Sermon or Kennedy Brooks? I think you can.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Scott is set to be a free agent but unlike Sanders, he won’t break the bank. So if we’re talking about a one-year deal worth around the veteran minimum, then I’d be fine bringing Scott back. He’s always been a good backup running back and has ability as a kick returner. And last I checked, the Giants are still on the schedule twice per season.

Verdict: Stays

Trey Sermon

Roob: I wanted to see more of Sermon, but all we got was two carries for 19 yards and a couple first downs. The 49ers liked him enough to draft him in the 3rd round two years ago and he just turned 24. The Eagles made sure to keep him on the 53 all year, and that tells you how they feel about him. There must be a reason they didn’t want to risk losing him. My theory is that when they claimed him before the season it wasn’t about 2022, it was about 2023, and that’s going to be his chance.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Of all the players I’m looking forward to watching at training camp this summer, Sermon is near the top of the list. He’s a former third-round pick who clearly has some ability. But he didn’t land in Philly on waivers until the season began so he didn’t play much at all in 2022. I still think the Eagles find another player to replace Sanders but could Sermon be a part of the rotation in 2023? Yeah, I think it’s possible.

Verdict: Stays

