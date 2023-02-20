Eagles Stay or Go 2023: Receivers

Eagles Stay or Go 2023: After top 2, which receivers will be back? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.

Up first: Receivers and corners.

Devon Allen

Roob: I was kind of hoping Allen might get a chance to play late in the season, but since it took the Eagles until the last day of the regular season to clinch No. 1 seed he never did. He remains a project, but a year running scout team, learning the offense and special teams schemes and just getting acclimated to football again should put him ahead of where he was last year. Still think he’s unlikely to make the 53 in 2023, but you can’t coach speed, and Allen has it. If he has a good camp and looks like he can contribute on special teams, it’s not that far-fetched.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: It was fun to watch Allen last training camp and I’m looking forward to that again. Allen signed a futures deal with the Eagles after the season ended so it looks like he’s sticking with football. It has to mean a ton to him because he’s 28-year-old Olympian who could easily give up football again to focus on his track career. But the fact that he’s back again shows this means something to him. I still think it’s going to be tough for him to make the roster out of training camp but it’s not crazy. But I think it’s more likely he’ll be back on the practice squad.

Verdict: Goes

A.J. Brown

Roob: Brown gave the Eagles some of the best wide receiver play in Eagles history this year. He was magical and more than lived up to expectations as a superstar franchise receiver. He averaged over 100 yards per game the last six weeks of the season and was massive in the Super Bowl, with 6-for-96, including a 45-yard touchdown – the Eagles’ longest TD ever in a Super Bowl. Brown already has nearly 5,000 career yards, but he’s only 25 years old, and he’s not going anywhere. Wouldn’t surprise me if he supplants Mike Quick as the greatest Eagles wide receiver ever by the time he’s through.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Just an absolutely magical season for Brown in 2022. The Eagles gave up a first-round pick and then handed him a four-year, $100 million deal and Brown lived up to all of that. The crazy thing is that Brown is still just 25 and he and Jalen Hurts were able to have that great of a connection in their first year together as teammates. They have the potential to be an all-time great QB-WR duo. The potential is certainly there.

Verdict: Stays

Roob: The Eagles signed the former Bronco to the practice squad in January, so we’ve never seen him at practice. But the Eagles liked him enough to sign him to a reserve contract, and at 6-2, 209 he’s got good size. Plus, he played at Florida, and any Florida player has an edge around here since that’s Howie Roseman’s alma mater. An interesting name, but obviously facing an uphill battle.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Cleveland is a former seventh-round pick out of Florida, which means he played under presumed Eagles OC Brian Johnson. Cleveland has been in the NFL for a few seasons and played in 23 games with the Broncos. The Eagles brought Cleveland in late in the season and he’ll get a shot at a roster spot but the competition might be too tough.

Verdict: Goes

Britain Covey

Roob: Got off to a slow start, which isn’t surprising for an undrafted rookie. His first nine games, Covey averaged 7.6 yards per punt return, which ranked 18th out of 24 returners. The last 11 games, he averaged 12.7 , 2nd-highest in the league behind Donovan Peoples-Jones. His career-long-tying 27-yarder in the Super Bowl set up the second-quarter field goal that gave the Eagles a 10-point lead. Covey doesn’t have a job locked up, but his performance the second half of the season doesn’t hurt.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Covey saved his best return for Super Bowl LVII, when he ripped off a 27-yarder. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that was the second-longest punt return in that game. After a pretty rocky start, Covey ended up being a solid punt returner but those kick return duties were taken away. I’m on the fence about this one but the Eagles seem to really like Covey and receivers coach Aaron Moorehead really talked him up to me while in Phoenix for the Super Bowl. Without another accomplished return man on the roster, I’m giving Covey the edge.

Verdict: Stays

Roob: Former Colt was a fine blocker, special teamer and unselfish team guy. But I feel like the Eagles need more firepower in the WR group behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and Pascal was really a non-factor in the receiving game, with just 15 catches and just 69 yards over the last 13 games. He’s a free agent and wouldn’t cost much and he’s a Nick Sirianni favorite, but the Eagles need to get better.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: If Sirianni wants the Eagles to bring back Pascal, it’s not like it would cost very much. And Pascal had a very specific role in this offense. There are so many other free agents to worry about this offseason, that this won't be a priority. I think there's a chance Pascal could be back but it might make more sense to move on.

Verdict: Goes

DeVonta Smith

Roob: One of the NFL’s best young receivers, Smith had nearly 1,200 yards during the regular season, 100 yards in the Super Bowl and over the last eight games of the regular season was the 4th-leading receiver in the NFL. Smith and Brown form the best 1-2 WR combo the Eagles have ever had and the best in the NFC. And neither one is going anywhere for a while. They’ve come a long way since the days of Fulgham, JJAW and Reagor.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: After two seasons, Smith is already one of my favorite receivers to watch. After he didn’t have a catch in the opener, he put together a really great season. At times he was in the shadow of Brown, who finished with 1,496 yards, setting the Eagles’ single-season record. But Smith had 1,196, which ranks 9th in franchise history. And the way he goes about it is just so special. Smith is so technically proficient, his body control is next level and for all that talk about his slender build, he’s gotta be one of the toughest players pound-for-pound in the NFL.

Verdict: Stays

Greg Ward

Roob: It tells you how much the franchise values Ward that he was on the practice squad this year in his sixth NFL season, after being released eight times. Ward has been a part of two Super Bowl teams, and he’s a decent slot receiver. But it’s hard to figure out a way he fits in on the 53 as long as everybody is healthy. Great practice player, natural leader, but there just isn’t a spot for him on this team.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The Eagles love Ward and having a player like that on the practice squad is extremely valuable. But the Eagles’ roster has come so far from when Ward was a featured receiver in the offense and there’s just not a spot for him on the active roster anymore. For his sake, you’d love to see him end up somewhere where he can play. But if his best opportunity remains with the Eagles on their practice squad, they should be willing to keep one of those 16 spots for him.

Verdict: Goes

Roob: This is a tough one. Are we talking about the Quez Watkins who had three 40-yard catches last year and a couple more early this year? Or the Quez Watkins whose second half was marked by a costly fumble vs. Washington, two interceptions off his hands in Dallas and a devastating drop of a deep ball in the Super Bowl. I love Watkins’ speed, and he’s made enough big plays that it’s tempting to run it back with him for a fourth year. But I just think the Eagles need someone more reliable, more consistent and more trustworthy in that crucial third WR / slot spot.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: It was a disappointing season for Watkins. No doubt. And it was highlighted by that drop in Super Bowl LVII. It was one of the most important plays in the game. We all expected Watkins’ numbers to take a dip after the Eagles brought in A.J. Brown but he had just 354 receiving yards in 17 games. And his yards per catch plummeted to 10.7, thanks in part to a bunch of designed plays for him near the line of scrimmage that never really seemed to work. Sirianni was very vocal when last season ended that Watkins could be a No. 2 receiver in the NFL and now we’re talking about him maybe not being a No. 3. That’s not crazy talk. But I think Watkins is still good enough to be on this roster and to have a role in 2023.

Verdict: Stays

