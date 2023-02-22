Eagles Stay or Go 2023: Interior offensive line

Eagles Stay or Go 2023: Should Eagles bring back Seumalo? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.

We already looked at cornerbacks, receivers, linebackers and running backs.

Up today: Interior offensive linemen and defensive tackles.

Roob: The Eagles’ youngest Pro Bowl offensive lineman since Buck Lansford in 1956, Dickerson is the latest Jeff Stoutland success story. You’ll never get him to admit it, but Dickerson is one of the most impressive young interior linemen in the league and a true building block on an elite offensive line. He’s consistent, tough and technically sound and allowed just one sack this year according to Pro Football Focus. And as long as Stout is around, he’s only going to get better.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: When the Eagles used the No. 37 pick on Dickerson a couple years ago I was worried about all the injuries he suffered in college and whether or not his body would hold up in the NFL. It has. Dickerson started every game in 2022 and made his first career Pro Bowl. He’s hard on himself and will tell you he didn’t deserve that honor and maybe he’s partially right. There is still room for growth and Dickerson needs to find more consistency. But when he’s at his best there aren’t many guards better than him in the NFL and the Eagles have him for two more seasons on his rookie contract.

Verdict: Stays

Julian Good-Jones

Roob: Played guard, center and tackle at Iowa State and is now in his second stint with the Eagles after spending 2020 training camp here. When you keep showing up like that, there’s something the Eagles (more specifically Stoutland) like about you. Good-Jones has played a lot of football – he started 49 straight games in college – and he’s got good size at 6-5, 310, and there’s that versatility that Stoutland values so much. Longshot but keep an eye on him in camp.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Good-Jones went undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2020 and was with the Eagles that summer. He eventually ended up in the CFL, playing for the Calgary Stampeders and started 15 games for them this past season. But Calgary released him in January to allow Good-Jones to sign a futures deal with the Eagles. I give him credit for pursuing his NFL dream but he’s still facing an uphill battle to make this roster. Also, give the Eagles credit for always looking for talent everywhere.

Verdict: Goes

Cam Jurgens

Roob: He’ll be starting somewhere – center if Jason Kelce retires, right guard if Kelce comes back. It’s really amazing to have so much trust in a 23-year-old second-year pro who’s played 44 career snaps, but when you come with the Kelce and Stoutland Seals of Approval, you just don’t worry about that guy. Jurgens seems to have the perfect mentality to replace a Hall of Famer if that’s what happens. Smart, tough, driven. Can’t wait to see him play.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: The second-round pick didn’t get to play much at all during his rookie season but that was the best-case scenario because it meant Jason Kelce stayed healthy. No matter what, Jurgens will be back next season. The question is really about where and how much he’ll play. If Kelce decides to retire, then the answer is really easy. He’s the center next year. But if Kelce comes back, then we could see Jurgens at right guard to replace Isaac Seumalo. If I had to bet right now, I’d bet on the latter.

Verdict: Stays

Jason Kelce

Roob: This is an impossible one because even Kelce doesn’t know yet if he’s coming back or not. My gut feeling is … well, I keep going back and forth on this one. And I’m guessing he does too. Something Stoutland said to me at the Super Bowl was that Kelce had his best year ever this year. Imagine that? At 34? Would Kelce retire when he’s still getting better? He made his fifth All-Pro team, which is insane, and didn’t allow a sack or QB hit, according to PFF. Looks like he hasn’t allowed a QB hit since the Seahawks game in 2020. That’s 43 consecutive games without allowing a hit on his quarterback. That means he’s never allowed a hit on Jalen Hurts. Kelce has so much outside football going on in his life – family, podcast, charity work – you would understand if he walked away now, after 12 years. But I just can’t imagine this football team without No. 62.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Kelce is at the stage of his career where he’s going to think about his future after every season. He’s done this the last few years. But it’s time for Nick Sirianni to send another keg to the Kelce residence. Because even at 34-35 years old, Kelce still played at an extremely high level. Maybe he’s not as athletic as he once was but he’s close enough and his knowledge of the game and leverage and angles still makes Kelce one of the best centers in the NFL. The Eagles will need to figure out his contract but this isn’t hard. If Kelce wants to come back, you bring him back.

Verdict: Stays

Roob: Interesting one. Opeta went from starting the playoff game in Tampa in 2021 to finishing this season on the practice squad. I always thought he was a decent backup interior lineman, especially as a run blocker, and considering the lack of o-line depth under contract I think it makes sense to bring him back … pending the draft, of course.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: The Eagles have put a lot of time in with Opeta over the years. Opeta arrived in Philly as an undrafted rookie out of Weber State back in 2019 and spent most of the 2022 season on the active roster before getting cut and signed to the practice squad late in the season. If nothing else, Opeta has been a decent backup and has played in 25 games with 4 starts in his career. With at least one key contributor leaving, there should be a role as a backup for him in 2023.

Verdict: Stays

Tyrese Robinson

Roob: All I can tell you about Robinson is that he’s a big dude and was Jalen Hurts’ teammate at Oklahoma in 2019. He stands 6-3, 320, and joined the Eagles on the practice squad in October when they had a couple linemen banged up. Oh, and he’s big. Stout loves working with raw, inexperienced big dudes who want to get better so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he turns into a Pro Bowler in five years. But for now?

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Robinson (6-3, 317) spent most of the 2022 rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad and then signed a futures deal. He was a starting tackle and guard at Oklahoma, where he blocked for Jalen Hurts. He’ll be in camp but is unlikely to stick on the 53.

Verdict: Goes

Isaac Seumalo

Roob: Had his best year yet in his seventh season with the Eagles and while he might be considered the weak link on a star-studded offensive line, Seumalo was really solid this year and is due for a blockbuster deal in free agency. Above-average guards are getting $12 million per year, and considering that the Eagles have replacements available and limited cap space, I don’t see any way he’s back.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Seumalo came back from a devastating Lisfranc injury and played really well for the Eagles in 2023. Not only did he return but he started every game this season at right guard after previously playing on the left side of the line. It’s not crazy to think that the Eagles might try to re-sign him. Seumalo has been an important fixture in that offensive line room for seven seasons and is very respected by his teammates and OL coach Jeff Stoutland. But the Eagles can’t pay everyone and someone is going to give Seumalo a nice payday. This comes down to money and opportunity for Jurgens.

Verdict: Goes

Brett Toth

Roob: He’s been on and off the roster for three years now so why not a fourth? Toth looks like one of those Eagles training camp lifers. Whether that ever translates into a roster spot remains unlikely, but if Stoutland likes you? You always have a chance.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Another one of Stoutland’s projects, Toth could have been listed as an interior lineman or a tackle. He’s come a long way but didn’t play at all in 2022 after tearing his ACL late in the 2021 season. The Eagles activated his practice window but never added him to the active roster. He’ll be in camp with a chance to make the roster but if it comes down to him or Opeta, I think the Eagles would opt for Opeta.

Verdict: Goes

