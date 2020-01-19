Eagles Stay or Go 2020: What’s after Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert?

Reuben Frank, Dave Zangaro and Andrew Kulp bring back Stay or Go with the 2020 version, trying to figure out the future of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Today, we'll look at tight ends:

Roob: Ertz just turned 29 and is already 13th in NFL history in catches by a tight end. And he only needs 22 catches to reach the top 10. He's an all-time great already, and he's got a lot of football to go. And Ertz finally put to rest the myth that he's not tough enough by playing in the Seattle playoff game 14 days after suffering a broken rib and lacerated kidney.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Ertz has consistently been one of the best tight ends in the NFL for the last several seasons and is putting up numbers that might one day get him to Canton. This will be an important offseason for tight ends; it's time for one of them to re-set that market because they've been underpaid for a long time. Ertz is just a great and consistent player and one of the most important pieces of the Eagles' offense and he's under contract. A long-term extension makes sense but the next one is gonna need to be a big one.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: It was interesting hearing Ertz express some doubt about his future in Philadelphia. Fans like to bandy his name about as a possible trade chip, when in reality, he's a focal point of the offense. Then again, 2021 is the final year of his contract, which means 2020 is the time to start negotiating - especially since he's not getting any younger - and where will those talks go? The Eagles appreciate what Ertz brings on and off the field, but he's approaching 30 and starting to rack up a lot of mileage. It's hard to imagine the situation getting too messy, and the three-time Pro Bowler will probably play this year without a new deal. If the right offer came along though, the front office actually might jump on it.

Verdict: Stays

Roob: Despite playing in Ertz's shadow, Goedert is legitimately a top-10 tight end in his own right. He was 9th in the NFL in catches among tight ends this year and including the playoffs the only TEs with more catches since Week 5 are Travis Kelce, Ertz and George Kittle. You may have heard the Eagles like to play a lot of 12 personnel. With Ertz and Goedert, they can do it as well as anybody.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: After a slow start (five catches in four weeks), Goedert ended up having a big season. He had 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns. His 58 catches ranked him ninth in the NFL. The Eagles committed to 12 personnel (two tight ends) this season and it worked, especially because the receiver position was a mess. Will it be their base personnel group going forward? Probably not. But they still need to find ways to get Goedert on the field.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: As is customary with young players, specifically high draft picks, a lot of people were sleeping on Goedert's contributions midway through his second season. Until everything was said and done though, the second-year player ranked among the top 10 tight ends in the NFL in catches (9th), yards (10th) and touchdowns (t-7th). Not bad at all considering he's technically the No. 2 tight end. So what's the problem?

Verdict: Stays

Richard Rodgers

Roob: The Eagles re-signed Rodgers when Ertz got hurt in the Giants game, but that was just as an emergency in case everybody else got hurt. Rodgers is six years into his career, and he's caught as many as 58 passes in a season. He's smart, knows the offense, keeps himself in shape. But if he has a future in the NFL it'll be somewhere else.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: At the end of the season, Rodgers got a few paychecks from the Eagles. He should be back in camp but he has struggled to stay healthy, so they probably can't rely on him. He has a shot but …

Verdict: Goes

Kulp: Keep his number in the Rolodex in case of emergency, but Rodgers has not been able to stay healthy the last two seasons. You don't need much from a third tight end. Availability is one of the primary traits.

Verdict: Goes

Roob: The Eagles were lucky they had Perkins, who's able to give them reps at wide receiver or tight end as needed. And he did help out, mainly in the second Giants game, when he caught four passes for 50 yards, including that crazy 29-yard TD from Carson Wentz. But he's not fast enough to consistently play receiver and he's not a good enough blocker to get consistent tight end reps. He's a gamer, but he really doesn't have a position.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: I give credit to Perkins, who came in this season and made some plays down the stretch after being called up from the practice squad. The problem here is that the last two seasons, the Eagles have needed Perkins because of his ability as a wide receiver. If they solidify that position - and they need to - Perkins isn't as important.

Verdict: Goes

Kulp: Three times in the last two seasons, Perkins recorded at least 4 catches and 37 yards -- and he's barely played. He's got great measurables at 6-foot-3, 223 pounds with 4.6 speed, and is even a significant special teams contributor. Really nice prospect. The trouble is he's a free agent. The Eagles should try to keep him, otherwise they'll just have to replace him. Seeing as he spent most of the year on the practice squad, there shouldn't be that much of a clamoring for his services.

Verdict: Stays

Alex Ellis

Roob: Ellis had two stints on the 53-man roster and two stints on the practice squad, but the sum total of his season was six snaps on offense and 62 on special teams. Ellis had a nice preseason, and I would expect him to be back for training camp again this coming summer. Whether he can actually make the roster out of camp and help during the regular season remains to be seen.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: I really liked what I saw from Ellis, who was actually a late arrival to training camp last summer. He was the first tight end to be promoted from the practice squad this past season. The good thing about Ellis is that he offers blocking ability too, which is important in a possible third tight end. The Eagles could even use him as a fullback in certain situations. I like his potential with a full offseason here.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: Ellis bounced between the Eagles' roster, practice squad an unemployment in 2019, and has been bouncing around the league since 2016. He has three career catches and worn five different uniforms. Pretty sure he's out of practice squad eligibility, too. He's only back if Perkins is out. Even then, you probably draft somebody.

Verdict: Goes

