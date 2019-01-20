NFL free agency 2019: A comprehensive look at Eagles' quarterbacks originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Reuben Frank, Dave Zangaro and Andrew Kulp bring back the 2019 edition of Stay or Go, trying to figure out the future of the Eagles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We start off with the quarterback position:

Roob: Not only will he be back, but there's also no doubt in my mind he'll be back at an elite level. If Wentz can do what he did this year - 70 percent, 21 TDs, 7 INTs - with a knee that wasn't at full strength and a broken back, there's no reason to expect anything less than his 2017 Pro Bowl form with a healthy offseason. I expect greatness from Wentz in 2019.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: I know some fans wanted the Eagles to change paths, but Wentz is their guy. They identified him, moved up to get him and then started him right away. They have never wavered. I still think he's going to be an MVP in this league. Even if they don't pay him this offseason, they're going to at some point.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: Doug Pederson already came right out and said, "Carson is the quarterback going forward," and for the record, it's the right call. If a down year is a 69.6 completion percentage, 7.7 yards per pass attempt and 21 touchdowns, can't wait to see what Wentz has in store for 2019 when he's actually healthy.

Verdict: Stays

Roob: I know there's a growing school of thought that says Foles will decide to stay in Philly and back up Wentz instead of going to a bad team where he has no chance of winning. But I just don't see it. He's in his prime. He's a competitor. He wants to play. He says all the time, "I want to lead a team." He'll get that opportunity somewhere in 2019.

Verdict: Goes

Story continues

Dave: If it was anyone else, I'd say there was a zero percent chance he'd be back. I'll admit with Foles it's more than that. But I still can't see how he comes back next season. It seems like he knows it too. Either he leaves as a free agent or he gets traded to a place he's comfortable going after playing this chess match with the Eagles. See ya, Nick.

Verdict: Goes

Kulp: Don't envision a scenario where Foles returns as a backup. He'll get the opportunity to start someplace - either Jacksonville or Washington would be my guess - plus the Eagles are up against the salary cap. I wasn't exactly blown away by his performance this season anyway, so no quarterback controversy here. As far as what happens, Foles opts out and becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Verdict: Goes

Roob: I think we got a pretty good idea how much the Eagles like Sudfeld when they went into the postseason in both 2017 and 2018 with Sudfeld as the No. 2. If they didn't trust him, he wouldn't have been a backup quarterback in a Super Bowl. The Eagles have too many other needs to invest in a costly veteran backup QB.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: He's a restricted free agent, so the Eagles can make sure he doesn't go anywhere. They'll either use an original-round tender or a second-round tender if they think there's a market for him. Either way, the Eagles like Sudfeld and he's not going anywhere.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: The Eagles have been grooming Sudfeld for the backup role the past two seasons. No doubt there will be "competition" in the form of an inexpensive veteran and/or rookie(s), but Sudfeld should be carried by his familiarity with the offense. A restricted free agent with 25 career pass attempts, I don't anticipate him receiving an offer sheet from another team, either.

Verdict: Stays



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles