Eagles Stats: How rare was dramatic comeback vs. Colts?

Roob's Stats: How rare was Eagles' dramatic comeback?

A miracle comeback, a road winning streak and the usual craziness from Jalen Hurts.

Here’s this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats following a dramatic comeback win over the Colts.

1. The Eagles had lost 43 consecutive games when trailing by 10 or more points going into the fourth quarter before Sunday. Their last win was 38-31 over the Giants in 2010 at MetLife – the DeSean Jackson punt return game. According to Stathead, the Eagles were 13-310 in franchise history before Sunday when trailing by 10-plus going into the fourth quarter. The last time the Eagles scored 14 points in a fourth quarter after scoring three or fewer points in the first three quarters was Nov. 10, 2003, at Lambeau Field. The Eagles trailed the Packers 7-3 through three quarters and won 17-14 on Donovan McNabb’s touchdown run and TD pass to Todd Pinkston.

2. The win over the Colts was the Eagles’ seventh in a row in a regular-season road game, matching the third-longest streak in franchise history. The Eagles won nine straight road games over the 2000 and 2001 seasons and again over the 2003 and 2004 seasons. They also won seven straight over the 1949 and 1950 seasons. This is only the second time in franchise history they’ve won their first five road games. In 2001, they opened up 6-0 on the road before a 13-3 loss to the 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Eagles share the best road record in the NFL over the last two years with the Cards at 11-3.

3. The Eagles have held five straight teams to fewer than 200 net passing yards – Cowboys [181], Steelers [158], Texans [135], Commanders [178] and Colts [185]. Last time they did that was 2006, when they held the Colts [183], Titans [84], Washington [132], Jaguars [76] and Buccaneers [85] below 200. The last longer streak came in 1998, when the Eagles limited seven straight teams to fewer than 200 net passing yards.

4. Jalen Hurts has put together four consecutive games in which he’s completed at least 65 percent of his passes and thrown at least one touchdown. That’s the second-longest streak in Eagles history. Carson Wentz recorded seven straight such games in 2018. Donovan McNabb also had a four-game streak in 2003 and 2004, and Wentz had four straight later in 2018 and into 2019.

5. Haason Reddick [7.5 sacks] and Javon Hargrave [7.0 sacks] are the first Eagles teammates with seven or more sacks 10 games into the same season since 1991, when Clyde Simmons had 9.0 and Reggie White 8.0. The only other team with two players at 7.0 or more sacks is the Cowboys, with Micah Parsons [10.0] and Dorance Armstrong Jr. [7.0].

6. The Eagles are allowing 178 passing yards per game, second-lowest in the NFL and their lowest through 10 games since 2001, when they allowed 157 yards per game after 10 games. Their NFL-best opposing passer rating of 69.9 is their lowest through 10 games since 2000, when opposing QBs had a composite 61.5 passer rating after 10 games.

7. Miles Sanders surpassed 750 rushing yards Sunday, becoming the first player in Eagles history to rush for at least 750 yards in each of his first four seasons. Sanders has rushed for 818, 867, 754 and 757 yards. Only Wilbert Montgomery and LeSean McCoy had even done it three times. Tom Sullivan, Duce Staley and Steve Van Buren did it twice. The only other active running backs to begin their career with four straight 750-yard seasons are Josh Jacobs, Ezekiel Elliott and Nick Chubb. If Sanders keeps his rushing average at 4.6 or higher – he’s currently at 4.9 – he'll join Chubb, Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as the fourth player in NFL history to begin his career with four seasons with 750 yards and a 4.6 average.

8. The Eagles are now 13-for-18 on fourth down this year, a 72 percent conversion success rate. Only the Cards (16-for-29 going into Monday night) have converted more fourth downs this year, but they’ve only converted 55 percent. The Chiefs (75 percent) and Rams (72.7 percent) are the only teams with a higher conversion rate than the Eagles, but they’ve attempted far fewer – the Chiefs are 6-for-8, the Rams 8-for-11. The Eagles are on pace to go 22-for-31 this year, which would make them the first team in NFL history to go for it on fourth down at least 30 times and convert at least 70 percent of the time. The Chargers last year came closest, converting 64.7 percent on 34 attempts.

9. Jalen Hurts on Sunday recorded his fourth career game with a completion percentage of at least 70 percent and 50 or more rushing yards. Only six quarterbacks in NFL history have had more in their entire career – Lamar Jackson (12), Cam Newton (9), Steve Young (7), Kyler Murray (7), Michael Vick (6) and Russell Wilson (6). Hurts has started 29 games.

10. Sunday’s game was the only the ninth that the Eagles have won in the last 50 years where they were outscored by 10 or more points through the first three quarters and then outscored their opponent by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. Last time it happened was the 38-31 game against the Giants in 2010 and before that a 17-13 win over the Bucs on the final day of the 2001 season in a game the Eagles played their backups with the No. 3 seed locked up. Dameane Douglas caught two TD passes from A.J. Feeley in the fourth quarter and remains the last Eagles wide receiver with two TD catches in a fourth quarter.

