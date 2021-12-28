Eagles Stats: One rushing streak ends, another plows onward

In Roob's Eagles Stats: One streak ends, another plows onward originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One Eagles rushing streak ended Sunday, but another plowed on for a ninth consecutive week.

We'll take a look at the Eagles' record-setting rushing attack, plus some Quez Watkins, some Boston Scott, some Lane Johnson and lots more in this week's edition of Roob's Eagles Stats!

POUNDING THE ROCK: The Eagles' streak of consecutive games with at least 175 yards ended Sunday at seven, one short of the NFL record. But the Eagles did rush for 130 yards, and their streak of nine straight games with at least 130 rushing yards is the Eagles' longest since an 11-game streak over the 1943 and 1944 seasons. In the last 30 years, there have been only two longer streaks: The 1997 Steelers ran for 130 or more 10 times and the 2019 Ravens 12 times.

PILING UP THE POINTS: The Eagles scored 17 points in the third quarter Sunday and 14 in the fourth quarter, making this only the 12th game in franchise history -- and third in the last 40 years -- that they've scored 14 points in both a third and fourth quarter. It's only the second time they've done that at home since 1953. Their 31 second-half points are 7th-most in franchise history and most since they scored 34 against the Jaguars in 2014 in a game at the Linc they trailed 17-0 at halftime and won 34-17.

MOST YARDS SINCE SPAGS: Quez Watkins now has 548 receiving yards this year, most in a season by an Eagle drafted in the sixth round or later since 1985, when tight end John Spagnola had 772. Spags was a 9th-round pick (of the Patriots) in 1979. The last Eagles WR drafted in the sixth round or later with more yards in a season was Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael in 1981, his last 1,000-yard season.

DOUBLE-DIGIT WINS: The Eagles have won seven games by double figures this year -- all their wins other than the Panthers. That's tied for the 3rd-most double-digit wins in the league, behind only the Bills (9) and Cardinals (8). The Colts and Chiefs also have seven. It also matches the Eagles' most since 2004, when they had nine.

NICK AND JALEN: Jalen Hurts' 102.5 passer rating Sunday was the seventh 100-plus rating of his career as a starter. That's second-most ever by an Eagles QB in his first 18 starts (minimum of 10 pass attempts). Nick Foles had eight. Sonny Jurgensen is next with six, followed by Kevin Kolb and Carson Wentz with three apiece. Only 21 QBs in NFL history have had more games with a rating of 100 in their first 18 starts.

GIANT KILLER: Boston Scott's remarkable success against the Giants continued Sunday with his seventh career rushing touchdown against the Big Blue (and eighth total TD). Ezekiel Elliott, who has eight, is the only active player with more. He has 191 career carries against the Giants and Scott has 71. Incredibly, only 10 players in NFL history have more rushing touchdowns against the Giants than Scott, and six of them are Hall of Famers. The only Eagle with more is Randall Cunningham, who ran for eight from 1985 through 1995. Wilbert Montgomery, Tom Sullivan and Brian Westbrook also have seven.

FROMM HERE TO ETERNITY: Giants quarterback Jake Fromm threw 17 passes Sunday for 25 yards. That's the fewest yards ever by a quarterback throwing at least 17 passes against the Eagles. The previous low was 26 yards by Ogden Compton of the Chicago Cards in 1955 in a 27-3 Eagles win at Connie Mack Stadium. Fromm's 19.5 passer rating was the lowest against the Eagles since Brandon Weeden of the Browns had a 5.1 rating in the Eagles' 17-16 opening-day win in Cleveland in 2012. Fromm and Mike Glennon combined to throw 44 passes for 118 net passing yards. That's the fewest net passing yards in NFL history on 44 passes. The previous low was 110 by the Eagles in their 12-6 loss to the Cards at Sun Devil Stadium in 1994.

CLICKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL: The Eagles on Sunday averaged 5.4 yards per play and allowed 2.6 yards per play. This is only the second time since 1955 the Eagles have gained at least 5.4 yards per play and allowed 2.6 or fewer yards per play in the same game. The only other time it happened in the last 66 years was Sept. 20, 1992, in a 30-0 win over the Broncos at the Vet (5.8, 2.1).

GOING AFTER DESEAN: DeVonta Smith's 80 yards Sunday increased his season total to 821 receiving yards, only 91 short of DeSean Jackson's franchise rookie receiving record of 912 yards, set in 2008. Smith's 821 yards are 5th-most by a rookie, behind Jackson, Jordan Matthews (872 in 2014), Keith Jackson (869 in 1988) and Charle Young (854 in a 14-game season in 1973).

PASSING LANE: Lane Johnson's five-yard TD catch from Jalen Hurts makes him the heaviest Eagle ever to score a touchdown. At 325 pounds, Johnson broke the record of 320 pounds set by Todd Herremans in 2008 and 2010. Johnson is the 7th-heaviest player in NFL history to catch a TD pass.

