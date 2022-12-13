Eagles stats: The most preposterous batch of Jalen Hurts numbers yet

Roob stats: The most preposterous batch of Jalen Hurts numbers yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the span of a few months, Jalen Hurts has gone from a promising young quarterback with a chance of locking down the starting job to quite possibly the best quarterback in the NFL.

The only thing more incredible that Hurts’ progression is Hurts’ stats. And that’s why we’re gathered here today.

Stats. Numbers. Records.

Hurts is putting up numbers that defy belief, and we’ve got 10 of the best ones here in this week’s edition of what seems to be turning into a regular weekly feature: Roob’s 10 Insane Jalen Hurts Stats!

1. Hurts on Sunday lowered his career interception ratio to one every 60.5 attempts on 16 interceptions in 968 passes. He passed Patrick Mahomes - who threw three INTs Sunday - and now has the 4th-best interception ratio in NFL history among quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 500 passes. Hurts has had 10 games this year where he’s thrown 25 or more passes without an interception. Only four QBs have had more in a season (Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Jason Campbell).

2. Along similar lines, Hurts’ interception ratio this year – one INT every 129 attempts – is 6th-best in NFL history (minimum 300 pass attempts) with four weeks to go. Only Aaron Rodgers three times and Tom Brady and Nick Foles once apiece have had a better interception ratio in any season in NFL history.

3. With three more touchdowns – two passing, one rushing – Hurts increased his season total to 32, already the 5th-most in franchise history and just five off the franchise record of 35 set in 1990 by Randall Cunningham. Also over 30: Donovan McNabb in 2004 (34), Carson Wentz in 2017 (33), Sonny Jurgensen in 1961 (32) and Norm Snead in 1967 (31).

4. Hurts is only the second quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to a 12-1 record before his 25th birthday. In 1984, Dan Marino – still only 23 – led the Dolphins to a 12-1 record. They lost their 14th game to the Raiders, falling to 12-2. So if the Eagles beat the Bears, Hurts becomes the only quarterback to go 13-1 before his 25th birthday.

5. Hurts extended his streak of games with a passser rating of at least 94 to eight straight, now two more than Carson Wentz had in 2018. Hurts’ streak is 12th-longest in NFL history and longest since Matt Ryan of the Falcons had a 94 rating or higher in 10 straight games in 2018. The longest such streaks of all-time belong to Steve Young in 1994 and 1995 and Peyton Manning in 2004 with 14 games in a row.

6. In his last eight games, Hurts has completed 68 percent of his passes, thrown for 225 yards per game with 18 touchdowns and one interception and recorded a 115.9 passer rating. Not only is that highest in the NFL over the last eight games – Joe Burrow is next-highest at 111.0 – it’s second-highest in Eagles history over any eight-game span. Here’s a look at the top eight-game stretches in Eagles history:

126.3 ... Nick Foles, Week 9-16, 2013

115.9 ... Jalen Hurts, Week 6-13, 2022

110.6 ... Carson Wentz, Week 4-11, 2017

109.7 ... Donovan McNabb, Week 6-13, 2004

109.6 ... Carson Wentz, Week 1-8, 2018

7. With touchdown passes of 33 yards to A.J. Brown and 41 yards to DeVonta Smith, Hurts increased his total of 25-yard TD passes this year to 11, tied with Derek Carr for most in the league this year and most by an Eagles quarterback since Randall Cunningham threw 12 in 1987. Sonny Jurgensen holds the franchise record for 25-yard TDs in a season with 14, which he did in both 1961 and 1962. Tommy Thompson in 1948, Norm Van Brocklin in 1960 and Norm Snead in 1967 had 12. Hurts had three TD passes of at least 25 yards against the Titans and two more Sunday, making him the first Eagle QB with consecutive games with multiple 25-yard touchdowns since Nick Foles against the Raiders and Packers in 2013 and the fourth in history. Before that, Tommy Thompson did it against the Giants and Boston Yanks in 1948, Ron Jaworski vs. the Giants and Cards in 1977 and Donovan McNabb against the Packers and Cowboys in 2006,

8. Hurts’ 10th rushing touchdown of the season made him the first quarterback in NFL history with consecutive seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns. The only other QB with more than one season with 10 rushing TDs is Cam Newton, who did it three times – but never twice in a row (2011, 2015, 2020). Only 10 other players in Eagles history have scored 10 TDs in a season twice, and the only other ones to do it in consecutive years are Steve Van Buren (1947-49), Pete Pihos (1953, 1954), Tommy McDonald (1959-62, Timmy Brown (1962-64, Wilbert Montgomery (1978-81, Ricky Watters (1995, 1996) and Brian Westbrook (2006-08).

9. With 14 more rushing yards, Hurts will join Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton and Michael Vick as the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 700 rushing yards in two seasons. Only Robert Griffin III in 2012 and Lamar Jackson in 2019 have had 700 rushing yards in a season and a passer rating over 100.

10. Hurts and A.J. Brown have connected on six TD passes of 25 yards or more in their first season playing together. That’s the most by any Eagles quarterback-receiver duo since Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens hit on seven touchdowns of at least 25 yards in 2004, and it’s two shy of the franchise record of eight 25-yard TDs set in 1962 by Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Tommy McDonald. Other Eagles combos with seven in a season: Tommy Thompson to Pete Pihos in 1948, Norm Van Brocklin to McDonald in 1960, Jurgsensen to McDonald in 1961, Norm Snead to Ben Hawkins in 1967 and Randall Cunningham to Mike Quick in 1987.