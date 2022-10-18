Eagles stats: Jalen Hurts' insane interception numbers

In 10 Roob stats: Hurts' insane interception numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts' historic interception pace, the longest winning streaks in Eagles history and a piece of a franchise record for Jake Elliott.

Here's our Week 6 edition of Roob's Top 10 Eagles Stats!

1. Jalen Hurts has thrown an interception in only 10 of his first 25 career starts. Only seven quarterbacks in history have had more interception-free games in their first 25 starts. Hurts has thrown just two INTs in 184 pass attempts this year, and his average of one INT every 92 attempts is fourth-best in the league. Hurts is up to 13th in NFL history in career interception ratio (one every 51 attempts), and he’s one of only three quarterbacks in history to average fewer than one INT every 50 attempts and more than 12 yards per completion. The others are Patrick Mahomes and Colin Kaepernick. Only five QBs have thrown fewer interceptions in their first 25 starts than Hurts (Dak Prescott 8, Lamar Jackson 9, Jacoby Brissett 10, Gardner Minshew 10, David Garrard 11, Tyrod Taylor 11).

2. The Eagles’ defense has held five straight opponents to 17 or fewer points [7, 8, 14, 17, 17]. Last time they did that was 2009 vs. the Chiefs [34-14], Bucs [33-14], Raiders [9-13], Washington [27-17] and Giants [40-17]. Last time they did it in five straight wins was in 2004 vs. Washington [28-6], the Giants [27-6], Packers [47-17], Washington [14] and Cowboys [7]. (And before you go ballistic, yes, the Jaguars scored 21 points. But only 14 of them came against the defense.)

3. The Eagles’ nine interceptions are their most through five games since 2009, when they had 11 [Asante 4, Sheldon Brown 3, Akeem Jordan 2, Joselio Hanson & Quintin Mikell 1]. The Bills (10) are the only team with more interceptions than the Eagles, who only had 12 all last year. Eagles corners already have as many INTs in six games this year (9) as they had in 17 games last year.

Story continues

4. The Eagles are an NFL-best plus-12 in turnover margin [14 takeaways, 2 turnovers]. That’s their best through six games since the 1959 team was plus-15 and best by any team after six games since the 2012 Bears were plus-13.

5. The Eagles’ six-game winning streak is tied for the ninth-longest in franchise history. The Eagles have had three nine-game winning streaks (1960, 2003, 2017) and five eight-game winning streaks (1948, 1949, 1980, 1992, 2003). The Eagles are the 94th team to open a season 6-0. Of the first 93, 57 won their seventh game.

6. A.J. Brown [503 yards], DeVonta Smith [397 yards] and Dallas Goedert [357 yards] are only the second trio in Eagles history with at least 350 receiving yards through six games. In 2005, Terrell Owens [609], Brian Westbrook [367] and L.J. Smith [350] reached 350 yards after five games. The Eagles are the only NFL team with three receivers who have at least 350 yards.

7. Jake Elliott’s 15th career 50-yard field goal tied the Eagles record set by David Akers from 1999 through 2010. Akers made 15 of 32 attempts from 50 yards and beyond, and Elliott is 15-for-24. Next-most on that list are Tom Dempsey and Caleb Sturgis with seven apiece. Elliott has made five consecutive 50-yarders, which breaks the Eagles record of four shared by Cody Parkey in 2014 and Elliott in 2017.

8. The Eagles are only the fifth team in NFL history to commit two or fewer turnovers in their first six games. The 2017 Chiefs only committed one. The 1998 Bengals, 2014 Chargers and 2020 Packers also committed two. With 14 takeaways and just two turnovers, the Eagles have a plus-12 turnover margin, their largest through six games since the 1959 team was plus-15 and the third-largest ever. The 1950 team was also plus-15 after six games. They’re the first team to be plus-12 through six games since the 2013 Chiefs.

9. How bad was Cooper Rush Sunday? After entering the game with no interceptions all year, he became the first QB to complete less than 50 percent of his passes, pass for less than 200 yards and throw three interceptions against the Eagles in 10 years, since Brandon Weeden of the Browns in the 2012 opener in Cleveland. The last Cowboys QB to do that was Troy Aikman in the Eagles’ legendary 24-0 win at Texas Stadium in 1991, when Aikman was 11-for-25 for 112 yards and three INTs … not to mention an Eagles-record 11 sacks.

10. The Eagles remain among the best teams in the NFL at defending against big plays. Since opening day last year, they’ve allowed just 17 offensive plays of 30 yards or more, tied with the Bills for second-fewest in the league. Only the Falcons (15) have allowed fewer. That includes 14 pass plays of 30 yards or more – only the Bills have allowed fewer (11) – and three runs of at least 30 yards – only the Falcons have allowed fewer (1). The Eagles have allowed a league-low three 30-yard plays this year – two passes, one run. And the run was on the first play of the season. The Eagles have allowed only one offensive touchdown of 30 yards since opening day last year – Patrick Mahomes’ 44-yarder to Tyreek Hill in Week 4 last year. Their streak of 19 straight games without giving up a 30-yard touchdown is the longest in the NFL.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube