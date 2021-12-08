Eagles stats: Gardner Minshew's record-smashing debut

In Roob's Eagles Stats: Minshew's record-smashing debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Gardner Minshew makes his debut this week in Roob's Eagles Stats following his first start in an Eagles uniform, and it's quite a debut.

We've also got plenty more crazy run game numbers, some fascinating Kenny Gainwell and Miles Sanders numbers and a few other curious odds and ends!

WILD DEBUT FOR MINSHEW: Completing 20 of 25 passes against the Jets, Minshew became only the fourth quarterback in Eagles history to complete 80 percent of his passes, throw at least two touchdowns and no interceptions and pass for at least 200 yards in a game. And the first to do it in a road game. Donovan McNabb did it against the Giants in 2003 and Lions in 2007, Nick Foles against the Bears in 2013 and Carson Wentz vs. the Panthers in 2018.

ECLIPSING JEFF GARCIA: Minshew's 133.7 passer rating was highest by an Eagles QB since Foles had a 141.4 mark in the 2017 NFC Championship Game over the Vikings and the highest on the road since Foles' 149.3 at Lambeau Field vs. the Packers in 2013. It's the highest ever by a quarterback in his first start as an Eagle. The previous high was Jeff Garcia's 121.0 rating in his first start after replacing injured Donovan McNabb in 2006, a 45-21 loss to the Colts at the RCA Dome.

MORE MINSHEW: Final Minshew stat: Minshew's 80 percent completion percentage against the Jets is 7th-highest in Eagles history (minimum 10 attempts) and 3rd-highest on the road, behind Garcia's 82.6 percent in that 2006 game against the Colts and Foles' 84.9 percent in a late 2018 game in Washington. He's the first Eagles QB ever to complete 80 percent of his passes and throw for at least 240 yards on the road.

BEST RUSHING TEAM SINCE ...: Even without Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Jalen Hurts, the Eagles rushed for 185 yards against the Jets, their sixth straight game with at least 175 rushing yards. The Eagles are the 18th team in NFL history to rush for 175 yards in six straight games but the first in 36 years, since the 1985 Bears. They have 1,263 rushing yards during those six games. Since 1985, the only teams with more rushing yards in a six-game span are the 2006 Falcons and the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Ravens.

Story continues

MOST SINCE 1950!: With 2,080 rushing yards, a 5.1 average and 19 rushing touchdowns, the Eagles are one of only seven teams since 1963 with over 2,000 rushing yards, a 5.1 average and at least 19 rushing TDs through 13 games. The 2,080 rushing yards are the Eagles' most after 13 games in 71 years -- since they had 2,328 in 1950.

THEY KEEP RUNNING IT: The Eagles have run the ball 32 or more times in seven straight games. That's their longest streak of games with at least 32 carries since a 48-game streak that ran from 1947 through 1951. The Eagles' seven-game streak is the 3rd-longest by any NFL team in the last 30 years.

JETS BEING THE JETS: The Jets are only the second team in the last 24 years to score three 1st-half touchdowns against the Eagles, then fail to score a point in the second half. The last time that happened was 2007 when the Eagles led the Lions 42-21 at halftime at the Linc and won 56-21. Also known as the Kevin Curtis Game. The most dramatic instance of this happening came in 1991 when the Browns led the Eagles 30-17 at halftime before the Eagles outscored them 15-0 in the second half to win 32-30 at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland behind a career day from Jim McMahon (341 yards, 3 TDs).

GAINWELL GAINING WELL: With 87 scrimmage yards Sunday, Kenny Gainwell became only the fourth Eagles rookie in the last 50 years with 200 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards. Michael Haddix, LeSean McCoy and Miles Sanders also did it. Gainwell is the first Eagle drafted in the 5th round or later with 200 yards rushing and receiving as a rookie. There are only two players drafted in the 5th round or later since 2014 who had at least 200 yards rushing and receiving as rookies: Jordan Howard of the Bears in 2016 and Gainwell this year.

CHASING SHADY: Miles Sanders ran a career-high 24 times for 120 yards against the Jets, the most carries by an Eagle since Ryan Mathews had 24 against the Jets in 2015 and matching the most since LeSean McCoy had 25 against the Cowboys in 2011. In his 37th career game, Sanders surpassed 3,000 scrimmage yards. He's the 2nd-fastest in Eagles history to 3,000 yards. LeSean McCoy got there in 34 games. Others who made it in under 50 games: DeSean Jackson (40), Wilbert Montgomery (40), Brian Westbrook (46), Mike Quick (47), Duce Staley (47) and Tom Sullivan (48).

ELLIOTT ON RECORD PACE: With 15 consecutive made field goals, Jake Elliott has improved to 91.7 percent this year on 22-for-24. No Eagle has ever made 90 percent of his field-goal attempts in a season. Alex Henery owns the franchise single-season accuracy record at 88.9 percent on 24-for-27 as a rookie in 2011. Elliott has improved from 81.9 percent for his career before his streak of 15 straight makes to 84.0 percent, so this one streak has moved him up from 7th to 4th in franchise history. He trails Cody Parkey (87.5), Henery (86.0) and Caleb Sturgis (84.8) among kickers who attempted at least 32 field goals.

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube