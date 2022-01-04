Eagles Stats: Closing in on a 72-year franchise rushing record

In Roob's stats, closing in on a 72-year-old franchise record originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A rushing achievement that's never happened in NFL history, a 76-year-old team record in jeopardy of falling and nearly unprecedented improvement by a young quarterback.

That's a small dollop of what's in store in this week's Roob's Eagles Stats:

CLOSING IN ON HISTORY: Boston Scott's two rushing TDs against Washington gave the Eagles 24 rushing TDs this year, their most in 76 years and just one shy of the franchise record of 25. The 1945 and 1949 Eagles both scored 25 rushing touchdowns, the 1945 team in 10 games, the 1949 team in 12 games. The Eagles saw their streak of 130-yard rushing games end at nine straight -- their longest since 1945 -- but they did run for over 100 yards Sunday for the 11th straight game, which is their longest since a 14-game streak in 2002 and their 5th-longest streak ever.

BOSTON TD PARTY: Scott has seven rushing TDs on just 87 carries, which gives him the highest touchdown ratio in the NFL among players with at least 75 rushing attempts at one TD every 12.4 attempts. The only other players to average a touchdown at least every 14 attempts are Arizona's James Conner (one TD every 13.4 attempts), the Patriots' Damien Harris (13.6) and Jalen Hurts (13.9). The last Eagle with at least seven rushing TDs in fewer than 100 carries was Jim Parmer in 1950 (seven TDs on 60 carries). Since 2019, Scott ranks 32nd in the NFL with 13 rushing TDs despite ranking 61st with 228 carries.

IN THE NICK OF TIME: Nick Sirianni on Sunday became only the second coach in NFL history to lead a team to a winning record and a playoff berth in his first season after starting out 2-5. The other was Frank Reich, who did it with the Colts in 2018, his first year after leaving the Eagles. The 2018 Colts started out 2-5 and finished 10-6, reaching the AFC playoffs as No. 6 seed and beating the Texans in the wild-card round before losing to the Chiefs in the conference semifinals. Sirianni was Reich's offensive coordinator.

RARE IMPROVEMENT: Hurts is only the third quarterback in NFL history to complete 52 or fewer percent of his passes as a rookie and over 60 percent of his passes in his second season, with a minimum of 100 attempts both years. The other two were Steve DeBerg of the 49ers (45.4 percent in 1978, 60.0 percent in 1979) and Mr. Dream Team himself, Vince Young of the Titans (51.5 percent in 2006, 62.3 percent in 2007). There have been 130 quarterbacks who've completed 52 percent or fewer of their passes as rookies.

RUNNING AND STOPPING THE RUN: The Eagles have put together a streak of nine straight games rushing for 110 or more yards while also allowing 110 or fewer yards. That's one shy of the NFL record of 10 straight games set by the 1941 Bears and matched twice since.

PASSING THE MINISTER: Jason Kelce on Sunday started his 121st consecutive game, which is notable not only because it's the 5th-longest streak in Eagles history but because it moved him past Hall of Famer Reggie White, who started 120 straight games from 1985 through 1992. The only longer streaks in Eagles history of consecutive starts belong to Jon Runyan (144 from 2000 through 2008), Herm Edwards (135 from 1977 through 1985), Jerry Sisemore (127 from 1974 through 1982) and Randy Logan (124 from 1973 through 1981). No other interior lineman has currently started more than 80 straight games.

DUAL COMEBACKS: The Eagles beat Washington twice in the span of 13 days after trailing by 10 points at the end of the first quarter. This is the first time in franchise history the Eagles have beaten a team twice in the same season after trailing both times by double digits at the end of the first quarter. They were 3-43 in their previous 46 games going back to 1993 when trailing by double digits after the first quarter. It's the first time since 1988 the Eagles have won more than one game in any season after trailing by double digits going into the second quarter.

FIRST TIME IN NFL HISTORY: Miles Sanders has 137 carries and a 5.5 average and Hurts has 139 carries and a 5.6 average. If those numbers hold up -- and there's a good chance both are finished for the regular season -- Sanders and Hurts will become the first teammates in NFL history to both average at least 5.5 yards per carry with a minimum of 135 carries. The only Eagle since 1946 with a higher average than either Sanders or Hurts was Randall Cunningham, who averaged 8.0 yards per carry in 1990. Swede Hanson in 1934 (5.5) and Steve Van Buren in 1945 (5.8) are the only other Eagles who've averaged 5.5 yards per carry over a full season with a minimum of 100 carries.

EVERYTHING BUT A TD: One quirky Sanders stat: His 754 rushing yards are 5th-most in a season in NFL history without a touchdown and most since 2003, when Marcel Shipp of the Cards had 830. The NFL record is 905 by Clark Gaines of the Jets in 1975. The only other players with 750 rushing yards and no TDs are 1980 Super Bowl Eagles killer Kenny King of the Raiders with 828 in 1981 and Preston Carpenter of the Browns with 756 in 1956. Sanders is the first player ever with 100 or more carries and a 5.0 average with no touchdowns.

STINGY ON THE ROAD: The Eagles have now allowed 18 or fewer points in five straight road games, their longest such streak since an eight-game streak over the 2001 and 2002 seasons and the 3rd-longest streak in the NFL over the last decade. The Eagles have allowed 18 or fewer points in 10 games this year, tied with the Broncos for most in the NFL and the Eagles' most since 2004, when they held 11 teams to 18 or fewer points. They've held seven road opponents to 18 or fewer points, second-most in franchise history. In 2001, they held eight. The last team to hold seven road opponents to 18 or fewer points in a season was the 2008 Titans.

