Eagles stats: Breaking down the historic rushing numbers

Breaking down Eagles' historic rushing numbers in Roob Stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The two major themes represented in this week's edition of Roob Stats are really good rushing numbers and really bad passing numbers.

And Jalen Hurts is in the middle of both.

Here's this week's Roob's 10 Eagles Stats, and as you might imagine, it's not pretty:

INSANE RUSHING NUMBERS: The Eagles are the first NFL team in at least 73 years to rush for 175 yards in five straight games without a 100-yard rusher in any of them. Although five teams ran for 175 or more yards in at least five straight games before 1949, individual rushing stats for those games are not available. Overall, the Eagles are just the third team with five straight 175-yard rushing games in a row over the last 36 years. The last team with a longer streak was the 1985 Super Bowl-champion Bears, with seven straight 175-yard games. The last team to rush for 175 yards for five straight weeks and throw fewer passes during that streak than the Eagles' 111 attempts was the 1976 Steelers. The Eagles are the second team since 1977 with five straight games of 175 rushing yards and 16 or fewer completed passes. The Ravens did that in 2018. The Eagles' three straight 200-yard rushing performances equals the longest in the NFL since the Patriots did it four straight games in 1978. ALL THAT FOR NOTHING: Despite their 208 rushing yards Sunday, the Eagles scored only seven points. They're the first team in nine years to rush for over 200 yards and still score seven or fewer points. The Chiefs ran for 214 in 2012 against the Ravens in a 9-6 loss. They're only the third team to rush for 200 yards and score seven or fewer points since 2000.

THE BRAD GOEBEL COMPARISON: OK, let's get this one out of the way: Jalen Hurts became the first Eagles starting QB in 44 years with no TD passes, three or more INTs, a completion percentage below 50 percent and fewer than 130 passing yards in a game since 1977, when Ron Jaworski put up these numbers against the Rams: 45 percent, 99 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs. Hurts' 17.7 passer rating was lowest by an Eagles starting QB throwing at least 20 passes in a game in 30 years – since undrafted rookie Brad Goebel had a 12.9 rating in his first career start in the Eagles' 14-13 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa in 1991.

Story continues

HURTS' CRAZY RUSHING NUMBERS: On the flip side is Hurts' rushing performance, and he's only the third player in Eagles history with at least 600 rushing yards and a 5.7 average through 12 games. Timmy Brown did it in 1965 (833, 5.7) and Randall Cunningham in 1990 (678, 7.2). Hurts is only the third QB in history to rush for 55 yards in five straight games. Michael Vick did it six straight games in 2004 and Lamar Jackson has done it three times. Hurts is up to 50 rushing 1st downs this year, second-most in the NFL behind Jonathan Taylor's 74.

NICK FOLES SETS FRANCHISE RECORD: With his three interceptions, Jalen Hurts fell from 1st to 4th in Eagles history in career interception ratio. He dropped from one INT every 52.0 pass attempts to one every 41.6. That means Nick Foles becomes the Eagles' all-time interception ratio record holder at one INT every 51.7 attempts. Carson Wentz is second at 49.8 and Donovan McNabb moved past Hurts as well into 3rd at one every 47.5 attempts.

BOSTON SCOTT PILES UP NUMBERS vs. GIANTS: Boston Scott ran for 64 yards and a touchdown Sunday, giving him 286 rushing yards and six rushing TDs in five career games vs. the Giants. Among active players, only Ezekiel Elliott has more rushing yards (775) or rushing TDs (seven) against the Giants.

LAST AND LAST: Jalen Reagor's punt return average of 5.8 is lowest in the NFL and his 8.0 yards-per-catch is also lowest in the NFL (among wide receivers), both with a minimum of 20. Both are also the 2nd-worst in Eagles history. Dexter Wynn averaged 5.0 yards on 22 returns in 2005, and Greg Ward averaged 7.9 yards per catch last year. The only player in NFL history to average 6.0 yards per punt return or worse and 8.0 yards per catch or worse in the same season (minimum of 20 of each) is Bills running back Joe Cribbs in 1980 (8.0, 5.3).

GIVE IT AWAY NOW: The Eagles were minus-4 in turnover differential Sunday, turning the ball over four times and not getting any takeaways. That's their highest turnover differential in six years, they were -4 against the Cards in a 40-17 loss in 2015. The Eagles have lost 25 straight games when they've been minus-4 or worse dating back to a 13-3 win over the Buccaneers in 1977. They're 4-71 all-time when they've been minus-4 and 0-35 on the road. The Eagles this year are 3-1 when they're plus-one or better in turnover ratio, 2-3 when they're even and 0-3 when they're minus-one or worse.

ROOKIE CATCH: Kenny Gainwell's three catches Sunday gave him 23 this year, and with five games left that's already 7th-most ever by an Eagles rookie running back and most by a rookie RB drafted in the 5th round or later since 10th-round pick Junior Tautalatasi had 41 catches in 1986. The only rookie RBs in Eagles history to reach 30 catches in a season – and Gainwell is only seven shy – are Tautalatasi, Lee Bouggess (50 in 1970), LeSean McCoy (40 in 2009) and Miles Sanders (50 in 2019).

NO LONG RUNS: The Eagles have rushed for 1,895 yards without a single run from scrimmage longer than 31 yards. They're the first team to do that in at least 40 years, as far back as available records go. The Eagles' longest run this year is Hurts' 31-yarder against the Broncos.

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube