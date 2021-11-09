Eagles Stats: Birds making history in a very surprising area

Eagles Stats: Making history in a very surprising area originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Some wild rushing stats, DeVonta Smith chasing a franchise record and the newest member of the 80 Percent Club.

All this and more in this week’s Roob’s Eagles Stats!

RUSH TO SCORE: The Eagles already have 14 rushing touchdowns this year. That’s their most in the first nine games of a season since they had 15 in 1965 – more than half a century ago. This is only the third time since 1950 they’ve had 14 rushing TDs after nine games. They also had 17 in 1953. The Eagles have had a rushing TD in six straight games, which matches their longest streak in 18 years. They had a rushing TD the last 15 games of 2003.

GOING AFTER DESEAN: DeVonta Smith’s 116 receiving yards against the Chargers gave him 537 this year, 2nd-most ever by an Eagles rookie after nine games. DeSean Jackson had 586 yards nine games into the 2008 season. His 38 catches are 3rd-most ever by an Eagles rookie after nine games. Keith Jackson had 51 in 1988 and Jordan Matthews 39 in 2014.

GETTING IN THE END ZONE: Jalen Hurts is the 4th quarterback in NFL history with at least 16 passing and 8 rushing touchdowns in his first 13 starts. Jack Kemp did it in 1960 and 1961 for the Chargers [20, 8], Steve Grogan in 1975 and 1976 for the Patriots [18, 8] and Kordell Stewart for the Steelers in 1997 [17, 8]. Hurts is the second QB in history with three straight games with 60 rushing yards and no interceptions. Lamar Jackson has done it twice.

Story continues

NOT TURNING IT OVER: Hurts this week broke the Eagles franchise record for best career interception ratio [minimum of 400 pass attempts]. With his third straight game without an interception, Hurts improved his career INT ratio to one every 52.6 attempts. He moved past Nick Foles, who previously held the mark with one INT every 51.7 attempts. Hurts is now tied for 13th-best interception ratio in NFL history with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

MOVING THE STICKS: Hurts’ six rushing first downs Sunday give him 35, 4th-most in the league behind Jonathan Taylor (49), Derrick Henry (49) and Lamar Jackson (36). That’s the most rushing 1st downs by any Eagle through nine games since LeSean McCoy had 36 in 2014.

THE 80 PERCENT CLUB: OK, this is a weekly exercise, but here we go: In the first 1,274 games in franchise history, eight quarterbacks completed 80 percent of their passes against the Eagles. In the Eagles’ last seven games, five have done it, most recently Justin Herbert. The only other team to allow five 80 percent quarterbacks in an entire season was the 2015 Buccaneers. The Eagles have eight weeks to break that NFL record.

A RECORD THEY DON’T WANT: Overall, opposing quarterbacks are completing 75.5 percent of their passes against the Eagles. For the sake of comparison, Drew Brees holds the NFL single-season record for completion percentage at 74.4 percent in 2018. Eagles opposing quarterbacks are higher than that. The NFL single-season record for highest opposing completion percentage is 72.7 percent by the 2016 Detroit Lions.

WHERE’S THE PRESSURE? The Eagles have had four games this year without recording a sack, including three in their last four games. This is only the fourth time in franchise history the Eagles have had three games without a sack in any four-game stretch. They had three straight games with no sacks late in 1983, three out of four weeks in 2006 and three weeks in a row in 2012. This is the first time in franchise history the Eagles have had four no-sack games through Week 9. The Eagles are the only NFL team with more than two games this year without a sack.

PILING UP THE CATCHES: Keenan Allen’s 12 catches Sunday are the 4th-most ever against the Eagles. George Kittle had 15 last year, T.O. had 13 with the 49ers in 2002 and Wes Welker 13 for the Patriots in 2007.

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER? Jalen Hurts [5], Jordan Howard [3], Kenny Gainwell [3] and Boston Scott [3] all have at least three rushing touchdowns so far this year. This is the first time four Eagles have had three rushing TDs in the same season since 2003, when Correll Buckhalter [8], Brian Westbrook [7], Duce Staley [5] and Donovan McNabb [3] did it. It’s the first time ever four Eagles had three rushing TDs through nine games.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube