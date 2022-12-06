In Eagles stats, back-to-back offensive explosions reach rare heights

In Roob's stats, back-to-back offensive explosions reach rare heights originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When a team has an offense this explosive, a defense this dominating and a quarterback this ridiculous, the stats just write themselves.

Here’s this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats. And trust me, this is a lot more fun to write than it was in 2020.

The Not Jalen Hurts Section:

1. With 500 yards and 40 points against the Packers and 453 yards and 35 points against the Titans, this is only the fourth time in history and the first time in more than 40 years the Eagles have had at least 450 yards and 35 points in consecutive games. They did it in three straight games during the 1948 NFL Championship season against the Washington Football Team (575, 42), the Yanks (489, 45) and the Giants (458, 35), 1953 vs. the Colts (479, 45) and Cards (491, 38) and in 1981 against the Cards (452, 52) and Colts (574, 38).

2. The Eagles are only the sixth NFL team since the mid-1970s with 20 touchdowns rushing and 20 passing through 12 games. The 1983 Washington Football team (24 rushing, 20 passing), 1988 Bengals (21, 23), 2002 Chiefs (22, 21), 2020 Saints (20, 20) also did it.

3. The Eagles haven’t allowed an opposing starting quarterback to record a passer rating of 100 this year. The highest they’ve allowed is Ryan Tannehill’s 97.0 on Sunday. Last time the Eagles didn’t allow a QB a 100 passer rating over a full season was 2001, when the highest rating against them was Daunte Culpepper’s 93.2 in a 48-17 Eagles win at the Vet. The average NFL passer rating in 2001 was 78.5. This year it’s 90.2.

4. Thanks to Eagles PR stats guru John Gonoude for this one: The Eagles are the first team to rush for 350 or more yards one week and throw for 350 or more yards the next week since the 1987 Raiders. They ran for 356 on Nov. 30 in a 37-14 win over the Seahawks at the Kingdome – that’s the game Bo Jackson ran for 221 yards and trampled Brian Bosworth on his way into the end zone – and a week later they beat the Bills 34-21 on 360 passing yards (337 by Marc Wilson, 23 by Marcus Allen).

5. This is already the first time in 27 years the Eagles have had five different players in a season with five sacks: Haason Reddick (9.0), Javon Hargrave (8.0), Josh Sweat (6.5), Brandon Graham (5.5) and Fletcher Cox (5.0). In 1995, William Fuller (13.0), Andy Harmon (11.0), Kevin Johnson (6.0), Mike Mamula (5.5) and Danny Stubbs (5.5) had five or more.

The Jalen Hurts Section:

6. Jalen Hurts on Sunday became only the third QB in Eagles history with 375 passing yards, 70 percent accuracy, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a game. Donovan McNabb did it twice (vs. the Packers in 2004 and the Lions in 2007), and Nick Foles did it in his historic seven-TD game in Oakland in 2013.

7. With another interception-free game, Hurts improved to one INT every 58 attempts in his career. That’s 6th-best in NFL history among quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 500 passes. His INT ratio this year – one every 119 attempts – is currently 8th-best in NFL history among QBs who’ve thrown at least 300 passes in a season, although it will obviously change. Only Aaron Rodgers (three times), Tom Brady (three times) and Nick Foles (once) have had a better single-season INT ratio.

8. Hurts’ 117.0 passer rating in seven games starting with the Dallas win is the 2nd-highest in Eagles history over any seven-game period. Nick Foles had a 126.6 rating from Week 9 through Week 15 in 2013. Hurts has the highest passer rating in the NFL the last seven games, just ahead of Joe Burrow (114.4) and former college teammate Tua Tagovailoa (113.1).

9. Hurts has posted a passer rating of 94 or higher in a franchise-record seven games, the longest such streak in Eagles history. Carson Wentz hit 94 in six straight games in 2018 and Donovan McNabb had a five-game streak in 2006. The next-longest current streak league-wide belongs to Geno Smith at six straight games.

10. Hurts and A.J. Brown have connected on five touchdowns of 25 yards or more so far. That’s the most by any Eagles QB-WR combo in a full season since Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson connected on five in 2009. The last duo with more in a season is McNabb and Terrell Owens, who hit on seven in 2004. The only other Eagles combo since 1970 with more 25-yard TDs in a season is Randall Cunningham and Mike Quick, who connected on seven in 1987. The only duo with more 25-yard TDs in the league this year is Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who’ve hooked up on nine. The Eagles’ single-season record belongs to Sonny Jurgensen and Tommy McDonald, who had eight 25-yard TDs in 1962, and the all-time franchise record is 19 from Jurgensen to McDonald.

10A. Hurts already has 11 career games with two or more touchdowns and no interceptions. Only two quarterbacks have had more in their first 31 career starts: Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert had 12 each. Dan Marino and Russell Wilson also had 11.