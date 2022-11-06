Eagles stats: 10 mind-boggling Eagles QB Jalen Hurts numbers

Eagles stats: 10 mind-boggling Jalen Hurts numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The big dilemma whenever I sit down to put together our weekly 10 Eagles Stats is how many Jalen Hurts stats to include.

Because I don’t want to shortchange the rest of the team, but Hurts has been so insanely good so far this year that there are always a ton of Hurts stats I can’t include.

What a dilemma!

The solution? It’s a long week, so we’re going to do one of each. Today is our 10 Jalen Hurts Eagles Stats and then in a few days we’ll post our 10 non-Jalen Hurts Eagles Stats!

1. Jalen Hurts is the 3rd-youngest quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to an 8-0 start. Hurts was 24 years, 88 days, when the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night. The only younger QBs to go 8-0 are Dan Marino, who was 23 years, 36 days, when the 1984 Dolphins reached 8-0, and Jared Goff, who was 24 years, 14 days, when the 2018 Rams got to 8-0. The Dolphins won their first 11 games before losing to the Chargers. The Rams lost to the Saints the following week.

2. Hurts is also only the sixth quarterback under 25 to win 10 straight starts, joining Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott, Peyton Manning and Lamar Jackson. Marino was 23 years, 50 days, when he won his 10th straight in 1984; Roethlisberger was 22 years, 278 days, when he won his 10th in a row in 2004; Prescott was 23, 118, when he won his 10th straight in 2016; Manning was 23, 270, when he won No. 10 in a row in 1999; and Jackson was 22, 239, when he won his 10th in a row in 2019. All five of the others won 11 in a row. Roethlisberger and Jackson won 13 straight before they turned 25.

3. Hurts has 18 touchdowns – 12 passing, six rushing – and just two interceptions. Only six other quarterbacks have had 18 TDs and two or fewer interceptions eight games into a season: Tom Brady (32 in 2007, 24 in 2015), Aaron Rodgers (24 in 2020), Patrick Mahomes (23 in 2020), Drew Brees (20 in 2018), Roman Gabriel (21 in 1969) and Russell Wilson (20 in 2019). Hurts is only the 10th quarterback in NFL history with two or fewer interceptions and a completion percentage over 68 percent after eight games.

Story continues

4. With his current streak of 138 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, Hurts is now averaging an INT every 55 pass attempts in his career – 9th-best in NFL history among quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 500 career passes. Hurts has surpassed Nick Foles (one every 52 attempts) for the No. 1 spot in Eagles history. Not far behind are Carson Wentz (one every 50) and Donovan McNabb (one every 48).

5. Hurts has gone four straight games with 25 or more pass attempts and no interceptions, tying the Eagles record. Wentz, Foles, McNabb and Gabriel have also had four-game streaks with no interceptions. Only Brady has a longer current streak, with seven straight INT-free games.

6. Hurts completed 52 percent of his passes as a rookie and 61 percent last year, and he’s at 68 percent now. Only two quarterbacks in history have completed 52 percent of their passes as rookies and had a season of 68 percent or better at any point in the rest of their careers. Bernie Kosar was at 50 percent as a rookie with the Browns in 1985 and 68.5 percent in 1995 with the Dolphins, and Alex Smith was at 50.9 percent as a rookie in 2005 and 70.2 percent in 2012, both with the 49ers.

7. Hurts is averaging 12.4 yards per completion and one interception every 50 passes in his career. He’s the only quarterback in history to throw at least 500 career passes and average 12.4 yards per completion and one INT every 50 or more attempts. Mahomes is closest (12.3, INT every 62 attempts).,

8. Hurts is on pace for 4,339 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions along with his 68.2 percent accuracy. No quarterback has ever recorded those numbers in a season. Even converting those numbers to a 16-game season, you get 4,083 yards, 24 TDs and four interceptions along with 68.2 percent, and no QB has ever reached those numbers in a 16-game season. And those are purely passing stats that don’t take into account any rushing numbers.

9. Through eight games, Hurts has completed 35 of 53 passes on 3rd or 4th down for 467 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating on 3rd and 4thdown is 119.0, 3rd-highest in the league behind college teammate Tua Tagovailoa (146.1) and Mahomes (123.1).

10. Hurts now has 12 career games with a passer rating of at least 100. That’s the most in Eagles history by a player in his first 27 starts. The previous high was Nick Foles’ 10, and Sonny Jurgensen had nine. Only 13 QBs have had more games with a 100 passer rating before their 25th birthday. Hurts doesn’t turn 25 until August, so he could have another 11 starts as a 24-year-old.