Eagles statement calls DeSean Jackson's posts 'absolutely appalling'



The Eagles released a statement Tuesday morning calling DeSean's anti-semitic social media posts "appalling" and urging him to apologize.



There was no specific disciplinary action mentioned in the statement, although it did say the Eagles "will take appropriate action" at some point in the future.

Jackson posted quotes attributed to Hitler and anti-semitic quotes from a July 4 speech by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in a series of Instagram posts.

"We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn and grow."

The statement was not attributed to any individual with the organization, so it wasn't clear who in the organization spoke with Jackson.

The Eagles re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $27.9 million contract last year after initially drafting him in the second round in 2008.

Jackson, 33, ranks 4th in Eagles history with 6,276 yards, 8th with 365 catches and 9th with 34 touchdown catches.

Jackson is due to earn $6.2 million this year.

UPDATE: DeSean has subsequently posted the below apology to his Instagram:

Desean Jackson posted an apology on his Instagram for his posts quoting Hitler



"I want to extend an apology. What I posted, I didn't mean it. I am very apologetic. It was never intended to put down any race or religion"



🎥 @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/uTnKiyVyhc







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 7, 2020

