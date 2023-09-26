Eagles' starting safety questionable to return with neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

TAMPA — Eagles starting safety Justin Evans suffered a neck injury in the first quarter against the Buccaneers and is questionable to return.

Evans spent a good bit of time in the blue medical tent before taking a walk inside to the locker room. Evans eventually walked back to the sideline but was still talking with a trainer and stretching his neck.

Without Evans, the Eagles have Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds playing safety. But to begin the first defensive drive after the injury, Blankenship, Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown were all on the field. Brown has been taking some snaps in the slot in the Eagles’ big nickel package.

The Eagles began the game with James Bradberry playing outside but sliding in on nickel downs. When he does that, Josh Jobe replaces him as an outside corner.

This is the first game the Eagles enter this season without starting nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox, who tore his pec in Week 2 and needed surgery. The Eagles are using a few different guys to replace him.