Eagles need for a starting CB opposite Darius Slay named the biggest remaining question

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles filled some needs in free agency and they’ll have almost 25 picks over the next two years to help replenish the lack of talent on the roster.

After signing Anthony Harris and Andrew Adams at the safety position, the rebuilding Eagles badly need a starting-caliber cornerback to pair with Darius Slay, and Tim McManus of ESPN.com named it Philadelphia’s biggest remaining question mark.

Biggest question to be answered: Who will play cornerback opposite Darius Slay? The good news for the Eagles is there are a number of notable free-agent corners who remain unsigned, including A.J. Bouye, Steven Nelson, and Casey Hayward. They should be able to find a quality player at a discount. They could also use the No. 12 overall pick on a cornerback such as South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. Philadelphia needs to add a third quarterback. Florida’s Kyle Trask makes sense as a mid-round pick. — Tim McManus

The veteran names sound attractive, but the Eagles will be right back at square one next offseason unless they target one of the top-three cornerbacks in the NFL draft.

List

Re-ranking Eagles’ biggest draft needs after recent signings and blockbuster trade

