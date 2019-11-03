Eagles start strong, hang on to beat Bears

The Eagles absolutely destroyed the Bears for most of today, jumping out to a 19-0 lead in a game that wasn’t even that close. But after that the Eagles took their foot off the gas pedal, and in the end Philadelphia escaped with a win that was closer than it should have been.

The final score was Eagles 22, Bears 14, but that doesn’t come close to describing how thoroughly one-sided the game was through the middle of the third quarter. Only late in the game did the Eagles begin to sleepwalk and let the Bears back into it.

Eagles running back Jordan Howard had a good game against his old team, carrying 19 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Carson Wentz was solid but not spectacular, completing 26 of 39 passes for 239 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled again, finishing just 10-for-21 for 125 yards, and coach Matt Nagy may be considering a switch at quarterback. That’s how ugly the Bears’ offense has been.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 5-4 and keep their NFC East hopes alive. The Bears are 3-5 and in last place in the NFC North.