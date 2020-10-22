Eagles will start 6th different offensive line in 7 weeks tonight originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles will start their sixth different offensive line this season against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.
It’s Week 7.
The Eagles have had a duplicate offensive line just once this season, Weeks 4 and 5.
Tonight’s lineup is as follows:
LT: Jordan Mailata
LG: Sua Opeta
C: Jason Kelce
RG: Nate Herbig
RT: Lane Johnson
Herbig will move back to right guard for the first time since Week 2 and Opeta, an undrafted OL out of Weber State in 2019, will make his first career start. The Eagles are going with this lineup instead of starting Jamon Brown or Matt Pryor, who are both backups this year.
Brown started at right guard last year and had a terrible performance. Pryor missed last week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and was just activated off that list earlier today.
Right now, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll are all injured. Peters and Seumalo are on IR and Driscoll (ankle) is out for this week. In addition, Andre Dillard (IR) and Brandon Brooks (PUP) were injured before the season began.
Kelce is the only player on the offensive line who has started every game at the same position. He hasn’t missed a snap in 2020.
Here’s a look at the Eagles’ offensive line progression this season:
Week 1: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Driscoll
Week 2: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Johnson
Week 3: Peters, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson
Weeks 4-5: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson
Week 6: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Brown, Driscoll
Week 7: Mailata, Opeta, Kelce, Herbig, Johnson