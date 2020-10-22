Eagles will start 6th different offensive line in 7 weeks tonight originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will start their sixth different offensive line this season against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.

It’s Week 7.

The Eagles have had a duplicate offensive line just once this season, Weeks 4 and 5.

Tonight’s lineup is as follows:

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Sua Opeta

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Nate Herbig

RT: Lane Johnson

Herbig will move back to right guard for the first time since Week 2 and Opeta, an undrafted OL out of Weber State in 2019, will make his first career start. The Eagles are going with this lineup instead of starting Jamon Brown or Matt Pryor, who are both backups this year.

Brown started at right guard last year and had a terrible performance. Pryor missed last week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and was just activated off that list earlier today.

Right now, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll are all injured. Peters and Seumalo are on IR and Driscoll (ankle) is out for this week. In addition, Andre Dillard (IR) and Brandon Brooks (PUP) were injured before the season began.

Kelce is the only player on the offensive line who has started every game at the same position. He hasn’t missed a snap in 2020.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ offensive line progression this season:

Week 1: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Driscoll

Week 2: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Johnson

Week 3: Peters, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson

Weeks 4-5: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson

Week 6: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Brown, Driscoll

Week 7: Mailata, Opeta, Kelce, Herbig, Johnson