Eagles staffer returns to sideline for first time since 49ers altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Philadelphia Eagles staffer Dom DiSandro returned to the sideline on Monday for the first time since his in-game incident against the 49ers in Week 13.

DiSandro was banned for the rest of the 2023 NFL regular season in the ensuing weeks after the 49ers game. He returned for Philadelphia's road wild-card playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles entered the Week 13 game against San Francisco at 10-1 and atop the NFC. But after the 42-19 home loss and DiSandro's ejection, Philadelphia lost five of six and dropped to the No. 5 seed.

DiSandro's ejection came when he took exception to a tackle made by Dre Greenlaw on DeVonta Smith. Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness after he slammed Smith to the ground near the sideline, with DiSandro nearby. The two then got involved in an altercation.

Greenlaw was also ejected from the game and a few days later fined $11,000 for the tackle.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said after the game that he didn't hold any animosity toward DiSandro.

“...I definitely don’t have any hard feelings toward Dom or anything like that," Shanahan said. "I don’t want anyone to go too hard on him.”

Greenlaw and DiSandro also exchanged apologies after the game, with the NFL sending a memo to the league reminding staff members that they are prohibited from being "involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

The Eagles can still meet the 49ers this season in the NFC Championship Game should Philadelphia win at No. 4 Tampa Bay and the No. 3 Detroit Lions, with San Francisco needing to win at home versus the No. 7 Green Bay Packers.

