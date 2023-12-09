Eagles staffer banned from sideline Sunday for Greenlaw fracas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Eagles staffer Dom DiSandro will not be on Philadelphia's sideline this Sunday after being ejected from the team's Week 13 game against the 49ers.

DiSandro, head of Eagles security, has been banned from the sideline for Philadelphia's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend at AT&T Stadium after a confrontation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw last Sunday led to his ejection from the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

DiSandro still is allowed to travel to Dallas with the Eagles and perform all his usual duties, per Schefter, aside from standing on the sideline during the game.

Eagles’ Head of Security Dom DiSandro is being barred from being on Philadelphia’s sideline for Sunday night’s game vs. the Cowboys for his part in last Sunday’s sideline fracas with 49ers’ LB Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro is allowed to go to Dallas with the Eagles, and do all his… pic.twitter.com/F1pxquAaJ6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2023

The Eagles released a statement to the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank confirming DiSandro won't be on the sideline when Philadelphia faces Dallas.

Statement from #Eagles on chief security officer Dom DiSandro, who’s banned from sideline this Sunday: pic.twitter.com/NnEIvhlVGK — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 9, 2023

DiSandro and Greenlaw got into it after the Eagles staffer took exception to a hard hit by Greenlaw in the third quarter of San Francisco's 42-19 win over Philadelphia. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't happy about Greenlaw's ejection from the game, but stated this week that he held no ill will toward DiSandro and hoped for a light punishment.

“It’s hard to accept Dre getting kicked out of that game for something that didn’t involve someone who had to do with that game,” Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“But I definitely don’t have any hard feelings toward Dom or anything like that. I don’t want anyone to go too hard on him.”

Greenlaw is expected to be fined for his actions during the game, Schefter also reported Saturday, but for the hit that led to the sideline quarrel rather than the altercation itself. The linebacker said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies through intermediaries after the incident, including 49ers general manager John Lynch.

DiSandro is beloved by Eagles fans and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field as he was escorted from the sideline during the game. And as everyone moves forward from the incident, there certainly appear to be no hard feelings.

