Some Eagles staff members returning to NovaCare Complex later this week

The Eagles closed down the NovaCare Complex back on March 13 but are expected to begin the process of opening their facility later this week.

The latest from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn:

I'm told 50-60 eagles staff is expected to return to the Novacare complex to start working again June 5th.... coaches and players are expected to return in late July to begin training camp ... — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) June 1, 2020

This is just the first step toward getting back to normal but it doesn't mean the Eagles will be back to practice immediately. As Gunn said, this does lead us all to believe the Eagles will be able to have training camp in South Philadelphia beginning in late July.

June 5, the date the Eagles will welcome back some employees, is the date the City of Philadelphia is expected to enter the yellow phase of the state's plan to re-open Pennsylvania.

Under the yellow phase, professional sports teams are also allowed to practice and play, without fans, if they develop a COVID-19 safety plan that is approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

While the Eagles would be allowed to practice at the NovaCare Complex under state regulations as early as June 5, the NFL will not allow any teams to practice until all 32 teams are allowed to practice based on their own state rules.

Back on May 15, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to teams about re-opening their facilities:

Commissioner Goodell sent this memo to teams today about reopening their facilities: pic.twitter.com/037uKybDNV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2020

NFL coaching staffs aren't currently allowed in team facilities when they open for "equity" purposes. Individual teams are allowed to pick which employees can return to the facility - personnel, football operations, administrative staff, equipment staff, medical staff, nutrition staff, etc. - but the total number may not exceed 75.

Story continues

Those are the types of employees who will be back at the NovaCare Complex later this week.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Some Eagles staff members returning to NovaCare Complex later this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia