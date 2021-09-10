Eagles SS Rodney McLeod ruled out for season opener at Atlanta
Nick Sirianni on Brandon Brooks:
“He’ll be up and ready to go.”
Rodney McLeod is out.#Eagles
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 10, 2021
The Eagles just announced that they’ll be without strong safety and captain Rodney McLeod for the season opener at Atlanta.
McLeod is recovering from ACL surgery last December and could be on a week-to-week timetable as Philadelphia is cautious with his health.
K’Von Wallace or Marcus Epps could start in his place.
