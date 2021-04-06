Eagles have spent the 4th most NFL draft capital on WR position in last decade

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
As the Eagles prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, all eyes are on Howie Roseman and what he’ll likely do with the 12th overall pick.

Philadelphia has been linked to the top wide receivers in the draft with the growing narrative that the Eagles general manager can’t blow another opportunity to add a game-changing skill player.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus unveiled a revealing stat that shows just how inept Philadelphia has been at evaluating the wide receiver position.

Over the past decade, Philadelphia has spent the fourth most draft capital on the wide receiver position.

The impact from that haul can be debated and we break down the Eagles draft picks from the last decade.

2020

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) makes a reception past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Round 1 Jalen Reagor 2020 Round 5 John Hightower 2020 Round 6 Quez Watkins

2019

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in action during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

2019 round 2 JJ Arcega-Whiteside

2017

Jan 13, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs with the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2017 round 4 Mack Hollins round 5 Shelton Gibson

2015

12. Nelson Agholor, WR, 20th pick 2015 draft

2015 round 1 Nelson Agholor

2014

Sep 23, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews (80) stiff arms Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2014 round 2 Jordan Matthews round 3 Josh Huff

2012

Aug 24, 2012; Cleveland, OH, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marvin McNutt (83) makes a catch and is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive back Sheldon Brown (24) in the second quarter in a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-US Presswire

2012 round 6 Marvin McNutt

2010

Oct 25, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper (14) stands on the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina defeated Philadelphia 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2010 round 5 Riley Cooper

