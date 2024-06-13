Eagles soar to state title

Jun. 12—CARMEL — Lining up what was ultimately the final putt of his high school golf career, Zionsville senior Andrew Wall didn't really have a full grasp on the ramifications of the putt.

But when his 10-foot birdie putt rolled into the cup and he heard the roar from his teammates just off the green, he immediately knew what had happened — he had clinched the state championship for Zionsville.

"This is amazing. I never knew if this day would come, but we are here," Wall said. "When I heard that roar I knew it was a big putt; you don't get a roar like that for finishing fifth. That was huge. My only thought standing over that putt was not leaving it short, and I was able to get it right to the back of the cup."

The state championship was the third all-time for Zionsville in boys golf, joining the 2002 and 2004 teams.

It is the ninth state title in Zionsville history.

"It's pretty surreal right now, and it didn't really sink in until we were on the podium getting the trophy," sophomore Max Steiner said. "We just played our own game we knew we had it in us to get the win."

The Eagles shot a two-day total of 600 for their two rounds, five shots better than Westfield and six ahead of Hamilton Southeastern.

Zionsville entered the day with a three-shot lead, and backed it up Wednesday with the best round in the field with a 296.

"We were pretty relaxed after yesterday and the way we like to play golf — there is a certain style and brand that we like to play," Zionsville head coach Adam Wood said. "That is always easier said than done, golf is not an easy game to play and winning tournaments is not easy. But we executed the game plan very well and the credit is to our five players. They bought in when they needed to, hit the shots they needed and earned it."

Early on, it was evident the day was going to be a grind.

Zionsville shot 2-over as a team for the first six holes, which was actually a three shot improvement from Day 1. But Westfield came out firing, shooting 4-under as a team to take a 3-shot lead.

After Zionsville shot 3-over as a team on the seventh, the Shamrock lead grew to six with 11 holes to go.

Wood said that no matter what any other team was doing on the course, the Eagles just had to stick to their game plan.

"When we step up to a shot, and we evaluate it and pick our target, it matters very little what the other teams are doing," Wood said. "It goes back to controlling what you can control. You can't play defense in golf. Having that mentality coming into today — and I'm sure we aren't the only program to have that — and combining that with the amount to skill we have, it was enough."

The Eagles started to claw back at the turn, and essentially won themselves the tournament.

Playing what are typically some of the toughest holes on the golf course, the Eagles played holes 8-13 5-under as a team. Westfield on the other hand played them 10-over, and suddenly the Eagles had a nine shot lead with five to play.

Wall was a big part of that success for the Eagles, playing those holes 3-under.

Gavin Poole and Brycen Tisch also were under par for that stretch.

"I came off the front nine a little sour with a triple on seven, and hadn't been really hitting it well all day," Wall said. "I got to the back nine, saw coach Wood on 10 and picked a great target and hit one close. That got me rolling."

Poole, who finished 2-over for the day and tied for 15th overall, said he didn't know exactly where the Eagles stood at that point in the round, but knew they were in the hunt.

"I actually thought we were down a lot because Westfield started so well," Poole said. "But Westfield had a kid hit it in the water on 13 and I started to think maybe we had a chance. My goal was to just get the podium, so this is great. It hasn't really sunk in, but it's awesome."

Westfield wouldn't go away, at one point getting as close as two in the final holes, but the Eagles took care of business to hold them off.

Individually, the Eagles placed two on the All-State team.

Wall finished tied for fifth, finishing even par for the two rounds.

"I was so happy that we won as a team, that I completely forgot to see where I finished," Wall said. "To finish tie for fifth, I think that is a pretty valiant effort and I am happy with that. But more than that, I am just happy for our team."

Wood said Wall has been a rock for the Eagles all year.

"He's the captain of our team and leads us in a lot of different ways," Wood said. "He's a stoic, calm presence on the golf course. That is really important when there is a lot of pressure and a lot of moving parts. He has earned every accomplishment he has earned."

The second all-state finisher was Steiner, who finished tied for eighth. He shot even par for his final round and was 4-over for the tournament.

"I was really happy with how I putted and how I hit my driver," Steiner said. "My irons were a little shaky, but I am happy with how I played around the greens."

Wood said that Steiner has come through when the Eagles needed him to all year.

"He's clutch," Wood said. "When he needed to play a shot, he did it. Par or better rounds are very difficult to achieve, especially when the pressure is the highest. He really played superbly. He carried himself well, stayed focus and I am very proud of his performance."

Tisch finished tied for 39th overall, shooting a two-day total of 157. He had a strong second day, shooting a 4-over 76.

Conlee finished tied for 78th with a two-day total of 167. He also had a better day two with an 83.

Wood, who won the individual state title as an Eagle in 2013, was able to soak in the moment as he watched his team celebrate and take pictures with the trophy.

He said he already has a place picked out at his house to display mementos from Wednesday, and said he will never forget this group of Eagles that reached the pinnacle of high school golf and brought Zionsville it's first team state title in boys golf in two decades.

"We had some strong programs over the years, but to win the big one is difficult," Wood said. "It was something I was hoping we would be in position to do, and that's what we worked so hard for. The guys did all the legwork. They hit phenomenal shot after phenomenal shot and the credit is to these five guys who pulled it off."

