Eagles soar past Blue Streaks, clinch share of CVC Lake Division title

Oct. 13—MADISON — When Don Shymske talks about the resilience of his football team, he emphasizes the ability to learn from mistakes, then bounce back quickly.

On Thursday night, though, the Geneva coach probably could not have imagined his team bouncing back as fast from mistakes as quickly as they did.

Against the Blue Streaks in a critical Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division matchup, anytime the Eagles had a mishap, they followed up with a big play, as they rolled past Blue Streaks 42-21.

"Our guys are resilient, and that's one of the things we preach," Shymske said. "I try not to get down on the guys. When kids make mistakes, they're not trying to screw up, they want to win football games like anybody else. We go out and keep plugging away."

Down 7-6 in the first quarter, the Geneva defense made a huge mistake jumping offside on a Madison field goal attempt, changing fourth and six to a fourth and one.

The Blue Streaks sent the offense back on the field, but the Geneva defense came up big, stopping Madison short and turning the early momentum in the game.

"That got us super motivated," said Eagles defensive lineman Jason Thrower who was in on the stop. "We needed that big stop to get momentum on offense and defense."

"When the defense returned to the sideline, they could see the lift the offense had.

Lineman John Alley added, "That play kind of changed the game. We all settled down after that. We knew what was working and we started to pound the ball."

The trend of turning a key mistake into a key play would continue throughout the first half.

On the ensuing drive, the Eagles fumbled, but the defense responded with a three and out.

Later, the Geneva offense was flagged for holding. The very next play was a screen pass from Kenny Young to Luke Smith that went for 62 yards and a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 14-6 lead after a two point conversion.

One possession later, they were flagged again for holding again. Young responded again, as he zipped a bullet over the middle to Giavonni Rice, who took it the distance for a 55yard touchdown.

"You have to know what your mistakes are and fix them," Shymske said. "With that resilience, that allows us to make big plays in those situations."

For a team not used to being in close games, the touchdown to Rice late in the second quarter gave them a little breathing room.

"I don't think you ever relax until it's all zeroes on the scoreboard," Shymske said. "But that helped to relax our nerves. We were down early. Hats off to Madison, they were smacking us. They were kicking our butts in that first quarter, but our guys kept fighting back, they were resilient, that's what we preach and that's why we do it."

Madison started strong, getting a three and out on defense, then going down the field and scoring on a 7-yard pass from Carson Alley to Noah Barnes.

As the evening went, though, Geneva became a little more than the Blue Streaks could contain.

"That's a good football team," Madison coach Mike Gilligan said. "Our kids played hard and that's a tough offense to defend on a short week. I thought we had a good game plan and we started off pretty good, but they were able to wear us down."

The Eagles put it away in the third quarter with two more touchdown drives, the first on a 5-yard run by Bryce Peet, then a 55-yard halfback pass from Smith to Rice.

Geneva's rushing attack was once again in full gear.

Peet and Smith both gained more 100 yards and Hayden Diemer had another 70.

Young was 5 of 5 for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

The win pushed the Eagles to 8-1 (4-0) and gives them control of the CVC Lake Division with one week to go in the regular season.

"We're very happy," Shymske said. "We knew this could be a special season. I definitely feel that these guys have worked hard enough to get to that point. Hopefully we can make some noise in the playoffs and luckily these guys have just persevered every time a road block was thrown up."

Both teams close the regular season on Oct. 20.

The Eagles host Jefferson at Spire Academy, while the Blue Streaks host Conneaut.