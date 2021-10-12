Eagles soar in NFL Power Rankings after comeback win vs. Panthers

Comeback win gives Eagles huge boost in power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' surprising comeback road win over the Panthers in Week 5 gave a jolt of life to what seemed to be a team trudging towards a mindless regular season.

Suddenly the Birds are just one game under .500, and while Week 6 is going to be a much taller task with the defending Super Bowl champs coming to town on a short week, there's still reason to think Jalen Hurts & Co. might be able to turn close games into wins and keep this season competitive.

Let's scour seven different national outlets to find out what they're saying about the Birds after their second win of the season:

This week: 24

Last week: 25 (+1)

"[Javon] Hargrave has been the Eagles' best player through five games. He already has six sacks on the season, which is tops among defensive tackles and third overall in the NFL. It's also a half-sack less than his career high. Hargrave, 28, had four quality seasons with the Steelers before joining the Eagles in 2020. He was limited due to injury last season, but has turned into a dominant force in his second year in green."

This week: 20

Last week: 25 (+5)

"﻿The Eagles were in desperate need of a big play late in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. They got one in each phase of the game during the final five minutes of a 21-18 win. T.J. Edwards' blocked punt, Jalen Hurts' two-yard touchdown run and a Steven Nelson interception of Sam Darnold turned a five-point deficit into a three-point victory that snapped a three-game losing streak. Next up for the Eagles is a huge measuring stick game against the reigning champion Bucs on Thursday night. It will take more than a strong finish to beat Tampa Bay."

This week: 20

Last week: 27 (+7)

"That was a tough, impressive road victory at Carolina. They made some big plays late to win it. Jalen Hurts rallied after a slow start."

This week: 21

Last week: 23 (+2)

"Jalen Hurts doesn't always look pretty in delivering downfield passes and grinding out chunk runs, but he is effective with strong mental and physical toughness. Despite a rough game, he did what he needed to do to reward the Eagles' defense in Carolina."

This week: 22

Last week: 25 (+3)

"It was ugly for most of this game. The Eagles’ passing attack lacks versatility, and Jalen Hurts was not sharp yet again. However, the defense was able to make up for the offense’s shortcomings, forcing 3 turnovers and allowing just 3.8 net yards per play.

"Aside from the Falcons game in Week 1, Philadelphia has looked pretty poor overall. Yet, the defense is good enough to keep them in most games. If Nick Sirianni and Co. can get this offense moving a little, this team could start to steal a couple of games as the season progresses."

This week: 22

Last week: 25

"For most of Sunday afternoon’s tilt with the Panthers, it looked like the Philadelphia Eagles were headed toward a fourth consecutive defeat. The offense just couldn’t get anything going against Carolina’s stout defense.

"However, the Eagles defense kept the team in the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts found the end zone twice on the ground, and at the end of the day, Philly squeaked out a three-point win to halt its losing streak.

"Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lauded his team’s resilience while speaking to reporters after the game.

"'It was the definition of a team win,' Sirianni said. "'It’s the definition of what we talk about with ‘Dawg Mentality’ because the offense wasn’t going good for a long time of that game. But when they needed to make plays at the end and it was still tight, they made the plays that we needed to make there.'

"It was an admittedly gutsy victory that puts the Eagles within a game of .500. But getting their record evened out isn’t going to be easy. Philly’s next game comes on a short week against the defending Super Bowl champions."

This week: 25

Last week: 27 (+2)

"The Eagles are right where most of us figured they would be—young and retooled at a lot of spots, with some strength on the lines, and a young quarterback they have to find out about over the next three months."

Pretty strong week among the pundits for the Birds!

Jumping in every single ranking is a good sign that folks took their Week 5 win seriously, and weren't too deterred by the first three quarters to discount the fourth quarter rally.

Have to imagine they'll drop a bit again next week, but this is the NFL, so you legitimately never know!

I'll be tracking the Eagles' power rankings across these seven outlets all season long at the bottom of these posts.

Season-long tracker

Average before Week 1: 26.42

Average after Week 1: 20.57 (+5.85)

Average after Week 2: 21.00 (-0.43)

Average after Week 3: 22.66 (-1.66)

Average after Week 4: 25.28 (-2.62)

Average after Week 5: 22.00 (+3.28)

