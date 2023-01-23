Eagles snap counts: Zach Pascal plays more than Quez Watkins in divisional round

Eagles snap counts: Pascal plays more than Watkins in divisional round originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles knew they were playing one of the worst run defenses in the NFL when they hosted the Giants in the NFC divisional round.

So their personnel matched that.

For the first time all season, fourth receiver Zach Pascal actually out-snapped third receiver Quez Watkins in the 38-7 win.

Pascal played 24 of 70 snaps (34%), while Watkins played 22 (31%). While that’s not a huge disparity, the fact that it’s the first time it happened all season is certainly notable. Pascal is clearly the better blocker of the two and he was used in that capacity.

And it’s also worth pointing out that Jack Stoll played 37 snaps (53%) in this game. That ties his highest total of the season as the No. 2 tight end behind Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles used 12 personnel (two tight ends) on 41% of their offensive plays and used 13 personnel (three tight ends) on 12% of their offensive snaps. Both of those usage numbers were up from 22% and 5% on the season.

All of this worked. The Eagles rushed for 268 yards on Saturday night, just six yards behind their franchise playoff rushing record, which was set back in 1949.

Other offensive notes

• The only player on offense to play all 70 snaps was left tackle Jordan Mailata. The Eagles got their starters out of there for the last three snaps but they didn’t have enough bodies to take everyone out of the game.

• The best sign in this game was that Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson played 67 of 70 snaps, just coming out at the end. Johnson showed some discomfort early but was able to hold up and played really well despite his torn adductor. According to ProFootballFocus, Johnson had 26 snaps in pass protection and didn’t give up a single pressure.

• DeVonta Smith led the receivers, playing 67 snaps. He didn’t leave the field and was the WR on the field for 13 personnel snaps. A.J. Brown played 51 snaps (73%).

• The Eagles got great production out of their running backs. Miles Sanders played 28 snaps (17 carries, 90 yards), followed by Kenny Gainwell (26 snaps, 12 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD) and Boston Scott (16 snaps, 6 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD). Sanders dealt with a knee injury late in the season so it was a nice bonus to limit his usage in a game where the Eagles ran away with it.

Defensive notes

• The Eagles killed the Giants in time of possession and because of that the Eagles played just 52 defensive snaps. The player who played the most was Reed Blankenship, who was out there for 48 snaps. Blankenship because the first rookie undrafted defensive player to start a playoff game for the Eagles.

• Like the offense, the Eagles were able to get their starters out late in the fourth quarter. So Marcus Epps, T.J Edwards, James Bradberry, Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all played 90% of the snaps.

• DL rotation: Haason Reddick (36 snaps, 69%), Josh Sweat (34, 65%), Javon Hargrave (31, 60%), Fletcher Cox (28, 54%), Jordan Davis (19, 37%), Milton Williams (18, 35%), Robert Quinn (16, 31%), Ndamukong Suh (15, 29%), Brandon Graham (12, 23%), Linval Joseph (10, 19%), Patrick Johnson (7, 13%).

• This was the first game where Davis has out-snapped Joseph in their seven games together. Not all of Davis’s snaps were over center as a traditional nose tackle.

