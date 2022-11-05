Eagles snap counts: Why did Robert Quinn play so little vs. Texans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win.

What gives?

“Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how that played out,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “With being on a short week and everything, it’s just the way the reps played out the other day. Obviously, we want to get him — and it's the way some of the packages are being called, as well.

“So hey, the reps play out the way they are based off of some of the packages you're in. There are certain packages where Robert wasn't in on them, and there are packages that he was, and the ones that he wasn't in on just got called a little bit more because that's what we were trying to do to stop him.”

It would also make sense if the Eagles limited the 32-year-old Quinn’s reps because he didn’t have a bye week in Week 7. And since he played on Monday night before the trade, the Texans game was his game in 11 days. That’s a lot.

But now that the Eagles have a mini bye week — they follow their Thursday night game in Week 9 with a Monday night game in Week 10 — Quinn should be able to handle a bigger workload going forward.

That’s what the Eagles want too.

“Yeah, we want him to be kind of in that — we're kind of where (Brandon Graham) was with his reps the other day (23),” Sirianni said. “And that's something that that's not the easiest thing to monitor during the game when Jonathan (Gannon) is trying to make calls to try to stop them. But we have to do a better job of making sure that he does get more reps because we know he can affect the game in that manner.

“But yeah, that's obviously something we're aware of and that he'll get more reps as we continue to move forward.”

Other defensive notes

• Safety Marcus Epps was the only defensive player to play all 60 snaps. He’s up to 526/526 on the season. He was followed in this game by Darius Slay, James Bradbery and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who each played 59 of 60.

• T.J Edwards (56 snaps) and Kyzir White (53) played most of the game. Nakobe Dean got 1 defensive snap but continues to be a core special teams player.

• Without Jordan Davis (ankle), the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who played 19 snaps (32%). That’s significant but the lowest total of the interior linemen: Fletcher Cox (42), Javon Hargrave (41), Marlon Tuipulotu (26), Milton Williams (23). Hargrave had a monster game with three sacks.

• Haason Reddick led the Eagles’ edge players with 41 snaps, followed by Josh Sweat (35), Brandon Graham (23), Patrick Johnson (14) and Quinn (7).

Offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and his entire offensive line played all 65 snaps. That’s the first time those six played every snap since Week 2 against Minnesota. Looks like the bye week helped the offensive line recover. At one point in the game, Landon Dickerson came up a little lame but was able to power through it.

• Rookie Cam Jurgens got one offensive snap; it came on the 2-point conversion as an extra blocker.

• DeVonta Smith led the way for the receivers with 58 snaps, followed by A.J. Brown (56), Quez Watkins (35), Zach Pascal (20) and Britain Covey (1).

• Miles Sanders got 42 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell (18) and Boston Scott (5).

• Dallas Goedert played 59 snaps, followed by Jack Stoll (23) and Grant Calcaterra (7). Goedert had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

