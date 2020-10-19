Eagles snap counts vs. the Ravens: Genard Avery loses reps with Vinny Curry’s return

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a 17 point halftime deficit to get within one two-point conversion away from pushing the Baltimore Ravens into overtime. There are no moral victories in the NFL, but the Eagles proved that they can play with anyone if they execute.

With the Ravens in the rearview mirror, we take a look at Sunday’s snap count.

***

Quarterback: Carson Wentz 72 snaps, Jalen Hurts 7 snaps

Hurts saw more action again on Sunday and his presence helped open things up for the Eagles offense against a Ravens defense that had been swarming. Hurts will likely see more action because the Eagles simply need to throw other defenses off.

Offensive Line: Jordan Mailata 72 snaps, Jamon Brown 72 snaps, Nate Herbig 72 snaps, Jason Kelce 72 snaps, Jack Driscoll 55 snaps, Bret Toth 17 snaps, Sua Opeta 4 snaps.

Brown was awful at right guard on Sunday and gave up a sack on the games first play from scrimmage. With Matt Pryor out, Brown was not the answer and the Eagles could look to shuffle some guys around before Thursday.

Running Back: Miles Sanders 29 snaps, Boston Scott 35 snaps, Corey Clement 7 snaps,

Sanders again broke off a long 74 run, he again went over 100 yards rushing in the contest despite not getting more than 9 carries and Sanders again left the game with an injury. The Eagles star running back will have an MRI on Monday for his ailing knee.

Wide Receivers: Greg Ward 58 snaps, Travis Fulgham 58 snaps, John Hightower 43 snaps, Quez Watkins 15 snaps, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 12 snaps

Arcega-Whiteside finally got on the scoreboard, catching a two-point conversion and scoring a touchdown after recovering a Miles Sanders fumble on his long run. Ward and Fulgham were again consistent, with Fulgham getting the Eagles within two with a late touchdown over Marcus Peters.

Ward only saw three targets and had two receptions for 19 yards.

Tight End: Zach Ertz 48 snaps, Richard Rodgers 43 snaps, Jason Croom 1 snap

Ertz was targeted 10 times but only had four receptions for 33 yards, while Croom’s one offensive play resulted in a touchdown.

***

Defensive Line: Fletcher Cox 57 snaps, Brandon Graham 44 snaps, Javon Hargrave 42 snaps, Derek Barnett 40 snaps, Josh Sweat 36 snaps, Malik Jackson 32 snaps, Vinny Curry 19 snaps, Hassan Ridgeway 15 snaps

Graham now ranks tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks with five after logging two against the Ravens. Josh Sweat continues to ascend and the Eagles defensive front as a whole has been nasty lately.

Linebackers: Nate Gerry 68 snaps, Alex Singleton 65 snaps, Shaun Bradley 32 snaps, Davion Taylor 11 snaps, Genard Avery 7.

Vinny Curry’s return limited Genard Avery’s snaps in a big way, while rookies Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor are slowing seeing more time on the field. Gerry and Singleton both logged 9 tackles on Sunday.

Defensive Backs: Rodney McLeod 73 snaps, Darius Slay 73 snaps, Nickell Robey-Coleman 62 snaps, Jalen Mills 62 snaps, Will Parks 39, Cre’Von LeBlanc 23 snaps, Elijah Riley 2 snaps, Craig James 1 snap

McLeod is channeling his inner Malcolm Jenkins this season, logging all 73 snaps on defense and leading the Eagles by example. Will Parks made a difference in his Eagles debut while Elijah Riley logged a snap at safety.

