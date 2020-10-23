Eagles snap counts vs. the Giants: Breakdown, analysis of Boston Scott’s huge night

The Philadelphia Eagles came from 11 down to defeat the New York Giants on Thursday night without the services of Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery, and Lane Johnson for the bulk of the night.

Here’s the snap count from Philadelphia’s 22-21 win.

Quarterback: Carson Wentz 81 snaps, Jalen Hurts 5 snaps,

Hurts was largely ineffective in his gadget role on Thursday, seeing 5 snaps and carrying the ball twice for two yards.

Offensive Line: Jordan Mailata 81 snaps, Nate Herbig 81 snaps, Sua Opeta 81 snaps, Jason Kelce 81 snaps, Lane Johnson 60 snaps, Matt Pryor 22 snaps, Brett Toth 1 snap

Lane Johnson was in and out of the lineup with his bad ankle and eventually, the Eagles star right tackle was forced to leave Thursday’s game with a knee injury. Jordan Mailata struggled on the night, while Sua Opeta held up at right guard.

Running Back: Boston Scott 56 snaps, Corey Clement 18 snaps, Jason Huntley 8 snpas

Reserve running back Jason Huntley saw 8 snaps with Sanders out and it translated to two carries for 13 yards. Boston Scott finished the night with 92 total yards including the game-winning touchdown catch.

Wide Receiver: Travis Fulgham 78 snaps, Greg Ward 77 snaps, DeSean Jackson 39 snaps, John Hightower 30 snaps, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 13 snaps

Fulgham led the Eagles receivers with five catches for 73 yards, while John Hightower’s huge 59-yard grab kept the Eagles in the ball game. DeSean Jackson returned and logged 39 snaps, catching three passes for 34 yards before leaving with an injury.

Tight End: Richard Rodgers 69 snaps, Jason Croom 9 snaps, Hakeem Butler 1 snap

Butler saw one snap on Thursday night and it ended up being a controversial jump ball play that saw the former Iowa State star not even look sure while being held.

Richard Rodgers saw 69 snaps in place of Zach Ertz and led the Eagles with six catches for 85 yards.

Defensive Line: Fletcher Cox 52 snaps, Brandon Graham 43 snaps, Javon Hargrave 42 snaps, Derek Barnett 38 snaps, Josh Sweat 24 snaps, Vinny Curry 20 snaps, T.Y. McGill 15 snaps, Hassan Ridgeway 7 snaps, Genard Avery 5 snaps

The Eagles spread the playing time around on Thursday, utilizing 9 different pass rushers while sending the house at Daniel Jones and the Giants. Graham and Barnett both registered sacks on the night, while Fletcher Cox was stout in the middle.

Linebackers: Nate Gerry 55 snaps, Alex Singleton 40 snaps, Duke Riley 34 snaps, Shaun Bradley 1 snap.

Gerry led the Eagles in tackles with 8 and had a sack on the night as well, while Singleton may have had the play of the game, blowing up DeVonta Freeman and pushing him back into Daniel Jones. Duke Riley played well in his return from injury.

Defensive Backs: Rodney McLeod 60 snaps, Nickell Robey-Coleman 59 snaps, Darius Slay 59 snaps, Jalen Mills 59 snaps, Cre’Von LeBlanc 32 snaps, Will Parks 17 snaps, Avonte Maddox 3 snaps

Rodney McLeod logged every snap again on defense and played well in spurts, while Darius Slay played well against Darius Slayton short of the goalline mishap that resulted in a Giants touchdown on the combo call in coverage. Nickell Robey-Coleman struggled in coverage all night.

