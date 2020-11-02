Eagles snap counts vs. the Cowboys: Breakdown, analysis of T.J. Edwards strong performance

The Philadelphia Eagles survived a brutal offensive performance from quarterback Carson Wentz to hold off the Dallas Cowboys, 23-9 in front of a national television audience.

Here’s the snap count for Sunday night:

Quarterback: Carson Wentz 63 snaps, Jalen Hurts 3 snaps,

Wentz struggled again early on and if not for stout defense and a rookie quarterback playing for the opposition, things could have been a lot worse.

Offensive Line: Matt Pryor 63 snaps, Jordan Mailata 63 snaps, Jason Peters 63 snaps, Jason Kelce 63 snaps, Nate Herbig 63 snaps

The Eagles offensive line finished the game injury-free with aff five guys logging 63 snaps. Jordan Mailata at right tackle after giving up an initial sack to DeMarcus Lawrence early on, while Nate Herbig played well at right guard.

Running Back: Boston Scott 41 snaps, Corey Clement 20 snaps, Jason Huntley 2 snaps,

Scott had a career game, while Clement had 24 yards on five carries but lacks the explosiveness from the 2017 season.

Wide Receiver: Travis Fulgham 59 snaps, Greg Ward 59 snaps, Jalen Reagor 46 snaps, John Hightower 10 snaps, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 5 snaps

Fulgham again was the best wideout on the field leading the Eagles in targets, catches, yards, and TDs. Reagor scored his first TD in his return and his contributions and snaps took away from John Hightower, who looked out of sorts. Arcega-Whiteside’s snaps continue to dwindle

Tight End: Dallas Goedert 53 snaps, Richard Rodgers 16 snaps, Jason Croom 1 snap

Goedert’s not 100% and didn’t get his first target until late in the first half.

Defensive Line: Fletcher Cox 74 snaps, Javon Hargrave 48 snaps, Brandon Graham 43 snaps, Derek Barnett 41 snaps, Josh Sweat 41 snaps, Vinny Curry 36 snaps, Malik Jackson 17 snaps, Raequan Williams 16 snaps

Fletcher Cox once again logged the most snaps, while the rest of the unit rotated and stayed fresh with the defensive ends all logging about 40 snaps apiece. Brandon Graham recorded another sack on his way to the goal of 10+ on the season.

Linebackers: T.J. Edwards 62 snaps, Alex Singleton 62 snaps, Duke Riley 55 snaps,

Jim Schwartz may have finally found his linebacker trio and T.J. Edwards was a star in his return leading the Eagles in tackles and blowing up Ben DiNucci on the play that put the game out of reach.

Defensive Backs: Rodney McLeod 79 snaps, Jalen Mills 79 snaps, Avonte Maddox 79 snaps, Nickell Robey-Coleman 35 snaps, Michael Jacquet 30 snaps, Darius Slay 28 snaps, Will Parks 28 snaps, Marcus Epps 16 snaps,

Slay left the game with an ankle injury, and the Eagles were able to hold up at the cornerback position. McLeod was the Eagles’ best defender on the backside and made a huge play on the game-ending fumble recovery.

