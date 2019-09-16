Eagles snap counts: Things get wacky because of injuries

After Dallas Goedert suffered a calf injury during warmups on Sunday night in Atlanta, Zach Ertz was the Eagles' only healthy tight end.

So for the first time in his career, he didn't leave the field.

Ertz played all 81 offensive snaps in the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

"It's probably the first game of my career I've played every single snap of a game," Ertz said. "That's what I train for. That's what I train all offseason for, that's what I train all summer for, to put the team in a position to win."

Last season, Ertz played 81 of 82 snaps against the Colts in Week 3, but this was indeed the first time in his career that he never left the field.

Other offensive notes

• Everything got thrown out of whack because of injuries, especially because of how early they happened. Goedert didn't play at all. Alshon Jeffery played just six snaps and DeSean Jackson got just 11.

• That meant JJ Arcega-Whiteside, in his second-career NFL game, played 75 snaps (93 percent). Despite playing 75 snaps, he managed just one catch for four yards. They probably needed more production from him yesterday.

• Mack Hollins, the Eagles' fifth receiver, played 69 snaps (85 percent). His previous high in snaps was 38 back in his rookie season in 2017. Hollins had a career-high five catches for 50 yards, including a couple big third-down conversions.

• Miles Sanders led Eagles running backs in snaps with 35, followed by Darren Sproles (28) and Jordan Howard (18). Corey Clement didn't get an offensive snap before going down with an injury. Sanders had 10 carries for a measly 28 yards.

• After being on a pitch count in Week 1, Brandon Brooks played all 81 snaps in Week 2.

Defensive notes

• Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod and Nigel Bradham played all 66 snaps on defense.

• Despite his struggles, Ronald Darby played the most snaps of the cornerback group with 59, followed by Avonte Maddox (43), Rasul Douglas (39) and Sidney Jones (32).

• Tim Jernigan played 26 snaps before hurting his foot. That means Hassan Ridgeway played 31 snaps and Akeem Spence, in his first Eagles game, played 26. That's probably much more than he expected.

• At DE, Brandon Graham led the way with 51, followed by Derek Barnett (50), Josh Sweat (18) and Vinny Curry (17). Sweat even got work as an interior rusher.

Offense

Isaac Seumalo: 81 snaps (100 percent)

Brandon Brooks: 81 (100)

Lane Johnson: 81 (100)

Jason Kelce: 81 (100)

Zach Ertz: 81 (100)

Jason Peters: 80 (99)

Nelson Agholor: 78 (96)

JJ Arcega-Whiteside: 75 (93)

Carson Wentz: 75 (93)

Mack Hollins: 69 (85)

Miles Sanders: 35 (43)

Darren Sproles: 28 (35)

Jordan Howard: 18 (22)

DeSean Jackson: 11 (14)

Josh McCown: 6 (7)

Alshon Jeffery: 6 (7)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 4 (5)

Andre Dillard: 1 (1)



































Defense

Rodney McLeod: 66 snaps (100 percent)

Malcolm Jenkins: 66 (100)

Nigel Bradham: 66 (100)

Ronald Darby: 59 (89)

Brandon Graham: 51 (77)

Zach Brown: 50 (76)

Derek Barnett: 50 (76)

Fletcher Cox: 49 (74)

Avonte Maddox: 43 (65)

Rasul Douglas: 39 (59)

Sidney Jones: 32 (48)

Hassan Ridgeway: 31 (47)

Tim Jernigan: 26 (39)

Akeem Spence: 21 (32)

Nathan Gerry: 20 (30)

Andrew Sendejo: 20 (30)

Josh Sweat: 18 (27)

Vinny Curry: 17 (26)

Johnathan Cyprien: 1 (2)

Craig James: 1 (2)







































