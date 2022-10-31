Eagles snap counts: Starting offense gets a breather vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles took a huge lead in the second half against the Steelers and then got to enjoy it.

With 9:24 left in the 35-13 win, Nick Sirianni pulled Jalen Hurts and most of his offensive starters. That’s an especially big deal as the Eagles turn their focus to the Houston Texans on a short week.

Hurts, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Lane Johnson played 46 of 57 offensive snaps, while Jordan Mailata played 53 and Landon Dickerson played 50.

Other offensive notes

• Gardner Minshew played the final 11 snaps, along with Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll and Andre Dillard.

• DeVonta Smith led the receivers with 42 snaps. A.J. Brown played 39 and had an incredible game. After that, Quez Watkins played 37, Zach Pascal 23 and Britain Covey played the first four offensive snaps of his NFL career.

• At run-ing back, Miles Sanders led the way with 29, followed by Kenny Gainwell (14) and Boston Scott (13).

• Dallas Goedert played 42 to lead the tight ends. Jack Stoll got 30 and Grant Calcaterra 12.

Defensive notes

• Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay and James Bradberry played all 76 defensive snaps. Epps is now at 466/466 on the season.

• Jordan Davis exited the game in the second quarter after injuring his ankle, which is a real shame because he was on pace to play the most snaps of his young career. He played 19 before leaving the game. His career high before then was 29 against the Cardinals.

• In his Eagles debut, Robert Quinn played 20 snaps. He didn’t play a major role but had a QB hit and should help the Eagles down the stretch.

• Brandon Graham played just 13 snaps. He came into the game with a lingering hamstring injury from the Cowboys game a couple weeks ago. That’s something to keep an eye on.

• Marlon Tuipulotu played 36 snaps, a new career high. He had his first career sack and 2 tackles.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube