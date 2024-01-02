Eagles snap counts: Sifting through the rubble after loss to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles didn’t just lose on Sunday. They were dominated by one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Cardinals came in with a successful game plan and walked away with a 35-31 win.

That final score is close but the Cardinals dominated in may different ways. And they were able to hold on to the football and kept moving the sticks against the Eagles:

Time of possession: Cardinals 39:39, Eagles 20:31

First downs: Cardinals 32, Eagles 17

Total offensive plays: Cardinals 72, Eagles 47

And the snap counts show how lopsided this game ended up being from a control standpoint. The Eagles played 76 snaps on defensive and just 49 on offense.

Some defensive notes

• Avonte Maddox made his return and played 29 of 76 defensive snaps in his first action since tearing his pec in Week 2. The plan was clearly to bring him back on a pitch count but after the game, was seen walking toward the X-ray room at the Linc. He was holding his pec area as he walked into the locker room. Curiously, the Eagles made Bradley Roby a healthy scratch for this game while electing to have Quez Watkins and Rashaad Penny active without touching the field.

• James Bradberry and Kevin Byard played all 76 defensive snaps. Bradberry has been sliding inside in sub packages, being replaced by Eli Ricks on the outside. We’ve seen this in recent weeks. Ricks played 33 snaps. Kelee Ringo started in place of Darius Slay (knee) and played 53 of 76.

• The only sack on the afternoon was credited to Jalen Carter, although Milton Williams had a huge TFL that was not ruled a sack. Still not great production from the defensive line with huge expectations.

Here’s how the DT rotation went: Milton Williams 48, Fletcher Cox 45, Jordan Davis 40, Jalen Carter 36, Moro Ojomo 13

And the edge rotation: Haason Reddick 59, Josh Sweat 45, Brandon Graham 36, Nolan Smith 17

• If you’re looking for a positive (they’re hard to find), Ojomo played 13 snaps in this game after playing just 18 all season. The seventh-round pick made a couple plays too.

• Linebacker continues to be a problem, especially without Zach Cunningham. The Eagles just don’t have enough talent at the position. Nick Morrow returned for this game with the green dot and played 75 of 76 snaps. Shaq Leonard played 39 snaps and Ben VanSumeren played 14. It looked like Leonard got banged up a bit in this game but it also wouldn’t be shocking if the Eagles just wanted to rotate at linebacker a bit because nothing else was working.

Some offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and his entire offensive line played all 49 snaps. That includes left guard Landon Dickerson, who returned from thumb surgery after missing just one game.

• Penny and Watkins were active for this game but did not play. While head coach Nick Sirianni said a couple weeks ago that he still had confidence in Watkins, that is obviously not true. After being the Eagles’ No. 3 season when healthy this season, Watkins has played one snap the last two weeks.

• After A.J. Brown (46 snaps) and DeVonta Smith (43 snaps), the Eagles clear-cut third receiver right now is Julio Jones, who played 20 snaps. Jones had just two catches on Sunday but both were touchdowns. Olamide Zaccheaus played just six snaps.

• Kenny Gainwell (26 snaps) played more than D’Andre Swift (23 snaps) for the first time since the 49ers game.

