Eagles snap counts: Not getting much from Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn quietly played his fifth game as an Eagle on Sunday night without much to show for it.

The 32-year-old veteran played 11 snaps (22%) in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers and didn’t make much of an impact again.

In the five games since the Eagles traded a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Bears for Quinn, the veteran has played a total of 70 snaps and has 2 tackles and 2 QB hits.

Here’s a look at his usage and production by game:

Steelers: 20 snaps (1 QB hit)

Texans: 7 snaps (no stats)

Commanders: 22 snaps (2 tackles)

Colts: 10 snaps (no stats)

Packers: 11 snaps (1 QB hit)

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Quinn’s usage and expectations on Friday.

“I see his ability to really rush the passer, and we have to continue to work to get him in in situations where he can do so,” Sirianni said. “Yeah, I'm pleased with Robert, and glad he's on this team, and he adds great depth to this already really good defensive line.

“I just know he's going to make a play, a big-time play on a big-time situation here real soon because we know how much talent he has a what a good player he is.”

Last season, Quinn had 18 1/2 sacks and went to his third-career Pro Bowl. But this season, he has just one sack in 12 total games and that came in Week 2 while he was still with the Bears.

On Sunday, Quinn got a small piece of the pie among edge rushers: Haason Reddick 37 (of 49) snaps, Josh Sweat 29, Brandon Graham 21, Quinn 11, Patrick Johnson 2.

Other defensive notes

• Marcus Epps, James Bradberry and T.J. Edwards didn’t leave the field against the Packers, playing all 49 defensive snaps. Epps is up to 723/723 on the season.

• Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was forced out of the game with a ribs injury after just 11 snaps. Rookie Reed Blankenship played 35 snaps and had some big plays. K’Von Wallace also saw three snaps when Blankenship had to briefly leave the game.

• Before the game, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh and Quinn were all announced together to the home crowd at the Linc. Joseph played 30 snaps, Suh 18 and Quinn 11.

Offensive notes

• In their second game without Dallas Goedert, the Eagles are still piecing things together. Jack Stoll played 64 snaps, followed by Grant Calcaterra (23) and Tyree Jackson (5). For the first time all season, the Eagles had three plays in 10 personnel, taking all the tight ends off the field.

• Jalen Hurts and four of his offensive linemen played all 80 snaps. Landon Dickerson had to hobble off but returned, playing 76. When Dickerson came off we saw Andre Dillard take over for those four snaps at guard. That was a bit of a surprise. My guess is that Dillard is now the backup left tackle and left guard and Jack Driscoll is the backup right guard and right tackle.

• A.J. Brown led the Eagles’ receivers with 77 snaps after dealing with a stomach bug during the week. DeVonta Smith (74), Quez Watkins (66) and Zach Pascal (9) followed him. This is the first time all season Brown played more than Smith. Also a season-high for Watkins, who had a big touchdown grab.

• All three running backs played well on Sunday night. Miles Sanders led the way with 43 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell’s 27 and Boston Scott’s 10. Sanders had 143 rushing yards but Gainwell chipped in 39 and Scott 24. Interestingly, Scott technically started this game but was replaced on the second play by Sanders.

