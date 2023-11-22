Eagles snap counts: Julio Jones sees big bump vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Julio Jones saw a big bump in playing time in the Eagles’ 21-17 win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

The 34-year-old Jones played 32 offensive snaps, which was 57% of the Eagles’ snaps on that side of the ball. That’s his highest total and percentage since joining the team in late October.

Before Monday’s game, Jones had averaged 16.7 snaps per game and had played just 50 of 197 possible snaps (25.4%). This was also the first game where Jones out-snapped Olamide Zaccheaus. Julio played 32 snaps in this game and Zaccheaus played just 22.

Jones is probably feeling more comfortable in the Eagles’ offense after being in Philly for a month but the absence of Dallas Goedert (broken forearm) probably spurred the extra playing time for Jones too.

In this game, Jones was targeted 2 times and had 2 catches for 5 yards. He was the target of screens in this game. Not great production yet from Jones but it’s interesting to see his snaps rise.

Against the Chiefs, the Eagles were in 10 personnel (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR) for 12 plays or 23% of their offensive snaps. They hadn’t had four wide receivers on the field at all in Weeks 1-9 before the bye week. So it’s clear that they wanted to switch up their personnel packages without Goedert. They also ran some more 21 personnel (2 RB) in this game than they had all season.

Other offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and his entire offensive line played all 56 snaps. Hurts still appeared to be wearing that sleeve on his left knee but looked much healthier than he did before the bye week. Cam Jurgens returned from his IR stint and played every snap.

• Without Dallas Geodert, Jack Stoll led the tight end with 31 snaps (55%). Grant Calcaterra played 12 snaps but suffered an ankle injury and Albert Okwuegbunam played 10 snaps.

• At WR, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both led the way, playing 53 of 56 snaps. Jones played 32, Zaccheaus played 22 and Britain Covey got one snap.

• D’Andre Swift led the running backs with 36 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell (17) and Boston Scott (7). Swift had over 100 yards from scrimmage and had his best game since Week 3.

• Reed Blankenship got three offensive snaps in this game. He was the deep man in the Eagles’ victory formation.

Defensive notes

• The Eagles were on the field an awful lot. They played 79 snaps. Kevin Byard, Darius Slay and James Bradberry didn’t leave the field.

• Even though the Eagles got Bradley Roby back for this game, they still rotated a bit at the nickel spot. Roby led the group with 44 snaps. Sydney Brown played some nickel and safety, a total of 27 snaps. And Eli Ricks played 13 snaps.

• The Birds continue to rely heavily on Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, who played 68 and 67 snaps respectively. That’s 86% and 85% in the game. After that, the next closest edge was Brandon Graham with 25 snaps and Nolan Smith with just 5 snaps. Derek Barnett (personal reasons) was ruled out this weekend.

• At DT, Fletcher Cox continues to play a lot. He got 58 snaps (73%), followed by Jalen Carter (43), Jordan Davis (37), Milton Williams (28) and Marlon Tuipulotu (9). Williams suffered a concussion in this game, which will make it tough for him to clear the protocol on a short week.

• At linebacker, Zach Cunningham played 72 snaps, followed by Nicholas Morrow, who played 55 snaps. Christian Elliss rotated in for a couple snaps too.

